Storms continue through the Plains in aftermath of December tornadoes
Storms continued across parts of the north-central U.S. on Dec. 16, following severe wind and tornadoes from the day before with rain and snow.
And more snow is in the forecast.
A section of a major highway in Northern California reopened Thursday afternoon after a nearly 24-hour closure caused by blizzard conditions as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through, authorities said. Traffic resumed moving on a stretch of Interstate 5 north of the city of Redding around 1 p.m., said Haleigh Pike, a spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation. Redding is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
Work continues to be done, but more information about the path of the violent tornadoes has been released. See the latest data on where the storms hit.
Southeastern Wisconsin largely escaped serious damage, but an estimated 150,000 We Energies customers in the area lost electricity.
Dodge Ridge will open for the season thanks to the recent snow.
Nearly 140,000 We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Alliant Energy customers are waking up without power Thursday morning.
Snow is forecast to return to part of the northeastern United States this weekend, but rain will fall on other areas and could dampen hopes for a white Christmas. Last-minute shoppers in the Northeast should have rain gear in hand and others may need an ice scraper if they plan on hitting stores on the last Saturday before Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say. For snow lovers, it seems Old Man Winter has not been keeping up the fight, as record-challenging warmth surged into the Northeast t
Denise and Kelly Caraway of Angel Fire were driving north on Interstate 25 Wednesday morning when they came across countless tumbleweeds quickly rolling across the roadway.
An expansive storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states — with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa, along with record warmth that's fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin.Why it matters: The storm set all-time high temperatures for the month of December on Wednesday, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds had knocked out power to some 500,000 customers in 10 states Th
Wildfires are appearing as strong winds move across the state.
A classic cold pattern sets up across the globe, sending extreme cold weather southwards onto the Prairies.
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has forecast gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph in some areas and gusts approaching 100 mph along and near the foothills.
A second powerful storm system is set to bring potentially damaging high winds across Wisconsin beginning Wednesday night.
Iowa had previously recorded just five December tornadoes. Wednesday's storm spawned perhaps 10 more, an Iowa State University expert said.
The North Bay was the first to experience the storm, which some fear could bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding.
Typhoon Rai rapidly intensified to a Category 5 storm before making landfall in the southern Philippines on Thursday, forcing mass evacuations and flight cancellations as floodwaters reached chest-high in low-lying communities. Rai, the 15th typhoon to enter Philippine territory this year, hit the holiday island of Siargao in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 km (121 miles) per hour, the Philippine weather bureau said. Close to 100,000 people have fled their homes as the second-most powerful typhoon to strike the nation this year dumped heavy rains on southern islands on its way towards the central part of the archipelago.
These cities in Kansas recorded high wind gusts during Wednesday's severe weather across the Midwest.