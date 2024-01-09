Storms delay, cancel flights to and from RSW in Fort Myers Tuesday

Severe weather, including multiple tornadoes, across Florida and the East Coast, resulted in flight delays and cancellations at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Tuesday.

Dozens of flights in and out of RSW were delayed and a handful were canceled, according to the airport's website Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FAA's Flight Delay Information page, flights from RSW were delayed for several U.S. destinations:

Due to airline request, departure traffic destined to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) is currently experiencing delays averaging 46 minutes.

Due to weather/wind, departure traffic destined to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, (JFK) is currently experiencing delays averaging 3 hours and 4 minutes.

Due to weather/wind, departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Due to weather/snow-ice, departure traffic destined to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Chicago, Illinois (ORD) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Due to weather/wind, departure traffic destined to Teterboro Airport, Teterboro, New Jersey (TEB) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 31 minutes.

What are you entitled to if your flight is delayed?

While there are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide compensation to flyers for flight delays, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. carriers have committed to various levels of compensation for significant delays and most will rebook passengers on later flights at no additional cost.

Check the airline's policy on weather disruptions.

What to know if flight is canceled

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation website:

If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats.

If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

If the airline offers you a voucher for future travel instead of a refund, you should ask the airline about any restrictions that may apply, such as blackout and expiration dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on number of seats.

Support local journalism by subscribing to The News-Press or Naples Daily News.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW: Flights delayed, canceled due to storms in Florida, East Coast