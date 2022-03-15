Storms drop hail, topple trees in North Texas
Families are cleaning up damage left behind by a tornado-warned storm that blew through Leonard, Texas, on March 14.
The National Weather Service will investigate at least one tornado in Fannin County from Monday’s storms. For the rest of North Texas, it was mostly heavy rain and some hail.
Severe thunderstorms in the southern Plains led to intense hail across much of Texas on the evening of March 14, pelting people, pets and vehicles alike.
The pathway to a home in Rockwall, Texas, was blanketed with hail stones as storms swept across the region on March 14.This footage, recorded by Tori Westminster, shows large hail plummeting down in a front yard.Westminster told Storyful that the hail began as “pea-sized” but eventually became as large as a nickel.The National Weather Service said several warnings remained in place for large hail and damaging winds in northeast Texas. Credit: Tori Westminster via Storyful
