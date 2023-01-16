Storms dump snow on Lake Tahoe
Storm-battered California and parts of Nevada received several inches of snow during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend resulting in a Winter Storm Warning for Lake Tahoe.
A fast moving winter storm was forecast to bring additional heavy snow to the Greater Lake Tahoe area on Sunday, January 15, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS warned travel may be difficult for morning and evening commuters, with the heaviest snowfall expected on Monday morning and afternoon.This footage shows snow gathered on pine trees in Lake Tahoe. Credit: Lake.Girl.530 via Storyful
Crews worked overnight into the early hours of Monday, January 16, to clear roads of ice and snowfall as winter weather gripped the region on Martin Luther King Day.Footage posted to Twitter by the California Department of Transportation shows snow plows on interstates in South Lake Tahoe.“Our crews who are working hard to remove snow & ice built up on mountain highways after the big weekend storms. Remember don’t crowd the plow as you pass,” they said.According to the National Weather Service, snow would continue in the area throughout Monday. Credit: Caltrans District 3 via Storyful
Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.
Motorists traveling on I-80 along Lake Tahoe were warned of poor visibility on Saturday, January 14, as a snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains.The National Weather Service forecasted snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour were possible for Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 18 inches was expected for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 10 am on Tuesday.Officials said parts of the I-80 highway in northern California were closed on Saturday, due to poor visibility.Footage shows the conditions in Crystal Bay, Nevada, on the border with California. Credit: @Son_of_Sandor via Storyful
A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm-lashed California is bracing for what may be a final battering of rain and snow starting late Sunday, adding to the damage unleashed by a weather system that has caused severe flooding and killed at least 19 people across the state. Residents across a swath of central and southern California should prepare for heavy rainfall and snow, with the potential for flooding and mudslides in a region saturated after three weeks of storms, the National Weather Service said. The latest burst of precipitation is expected to hit the mountain ranges north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego the hardest, dropping 2 to 4 inches of rain from late Sunday into Monday, according to Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at NWS.
Dr. Joel Lisonbee, NOAA Drought Warning Coordinator, discusses the beneficial snow that has been dumped across the California mountains due to multiple atmospheric rivers.
With weather expected to clear up around Wednesday, Caltrans and additional crews will help clear the road.
The Golden Gate Bridge sounded like it was screaming in protest on Saturday. One passenger took this video as the latest in the parade of atmospheric storms churned up high winds and heavy rain.
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Up to two inches (5 cm) of rain was predicted for the saturated Sacramento Valley, where residents of semi-rural Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River continued to rise.
Several roadways are closed with no estimated time to reopen.
