Storms, flooding a threat in the South and at the Masters: Friday weather forecast

Heavy rain and thunderstorms over south-central U.S. through Georgia are posing flooding threats and could disrupt the second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday.

Despite the threat of flooding in some parts, much of the country that's been battered by back-to-back severe storms will be enjoying some springtime sunshine.

Here's what you need to know about the weather on Friday:

Rain falls on a plexiglass divider in the grandstand on the 13th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Flooding threat

Cooler and drier air will put an end to the severe weather threat in the mid-Atlantic region on Friday.

But down south, cities including New Orleans and Brownsville, Texas could see up to 2 inches of rain.

Jackson, Mississippi and Augusta and Atlanta in George could get as much as 4 inches, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

That's because the stormy weather will stall above the region, bringing repeated rounds of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and other problems from Texas to the Carolinas starting Friday through the weekend.

In Augusta, Masters "spectators and golfers may be at risk of lightning strikes and the effects of sudden wind gusts and bursts of heavy rain," according to AccuWeather.

Fire risk?

Nebraska and parts of central Kansas will be under red-flag warnings, meaning any fires that start may spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service predicts winds around 15 to 25 mph in the area, with gusts up to 35 mph. Relative low humidity will be as low as 15 percent.

"Use caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition," the National Weather Service said.

Happy Friday

Despite some threats, overall the U.S. will experience a pleasant Friday.

Toledo, Ohio, for instance, should see 50 degrees and sunny weather.

Rain-drenched California is looking more back to normal with temperatures in the 70s.

