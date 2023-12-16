Storms Forecasted to 'Drench' Florida March Eastward

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he was activating the state national guard on Friday, December 15, as forecasts predicted severe storms would hit the state over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 mph to most of east-central Florida.

Satellite footage from December 15 shows the storms, which were set to “drench Florida” and move up the East Coast over the weekend, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA). Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful