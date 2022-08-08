Storms lead to flooding in Denver, Death Valley
Flash flooding shut down Interstate 70 and stranded motorists Sunday. Death Valley National Park was also shut down due to flash flooding. (Aug
Around 1,000 got trapped inside Death Valley National Park this weekend after a monsoonal storm drenched the area with rain.
Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver, Colorado, after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as Kentucky faced possible further storms.
Traffic was paralyzed in both directions as firefighters rescued 11 people from vehicles
Flash flooding stranded park visitors and washed out roads after the national park experienced the second-wettest day in its recorded history.
The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected.
STORY: About 60 cars belonging to park visitors and staff were buried under several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, an historic luxury hotel near the park headquarters in Furnace Creek, the site of a spring-fed oasis near the Nevada border, the park said in a statement.Floodwaters also pushed trash dumpsters into parked cars, shoved vehicles into each other, and swamped many facilities, some hotel rooms and business offices, it said.No injuries were reported. But about 500 visitors and 500 park staff were temporarily unable to leave the park because all roads into and out of Death Valley were closed, according to the statement. After work by emergency crews, authorities escorted the cars out of the area.Authorities are conducting aerial searches for stranded motorists but said they have not received reports of stranded cars, Death Valley National Park wrote on its Facebook page.They expect to reopen a particularly damaged area of Highway 190 by Tuesday (August 9).The flooding was unleashed by a torrential shower that dumped 1.46 inches of rain at Furnace Creek, nearly matching the previous daily record there of 1.47 inches measured from a downpour in 1988, park spokesperson Amy Wines said.
[COURTESY LANDT ROBERT] Video shows flash flooding that stranded hundreds of people and led to the closure of Death Valley National Park on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Drivers in Denver were stranded and some had to be rescued after flood waters shut down Interstate 70 for several hours. Elsewhere, dangerous heat remains in the forecast for much of the country. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Brian Klimowski took this video of flooding at Mount Elden Lookout Road on Sunday.
