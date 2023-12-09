Storms moving across Kentucky Saturday bring reports of possible tornado damage

Parts of Kentucky remained under a tornado watch Saturday night after a suspected tornado left damage in at least one Western Kentucky county Saturday afternoon.

Lexington and much of Central Kentucky was included in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued by the National Weather Service in Louisville late Saturday afternoon.

“A strong weather system will move through the region this evening,” the statement said. “Widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat.”

South of Lexington, a number of counties were under a tornado watch until midnight. The weather service said the main threats were “scattered damaging winds and isolated spin-up tornadoes.”

A suspected tornado thought to have originated in Tennessee traveled through Logan County, then continued across a small section of northern Simpson County and into Warren County Saturday afternoon, said Kyle Wilkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville.

“It was on the ground for a while,” Wilkins said.

While there were no reports of injuries early Saturday evening, Wilkins said “there definitely were houses and barns that had pretty good damage in Logan County,” particularly in the Olmstead community.

He said there were a few reports of damage in Bowling Green, including a roof reportedly blown off a hotel on Cumberland Trace.

Wilkins said the conditions favorable to tornadoes were decreasing Saturday evening, and “most of the favorable conditions now are pretty much at the Tennessee-Kentucky border.”

After a warm day Saturday, Wilkins said highs in Lexington Sunday would likely hit only the low 40s.

Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Kentucky until 12 AM EST/ 11 PM CST. Main threats are scattered damaging winds and isolated spin-up tornadoes. Forecast at https://t.co/ixulaIOkoB #KYwx #TornadoWatch pic.twitter.com/955BoG33bM — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 9, 2023

[3:24 PM CST Saturday, 12/9] Here is map of the area of Todd County, KY, we're planning to survey Sunday morning. NOTE: This does not include areas near Clarksville, TN, or in Logan County, KY, and east, as those areas are covered by @NWSNashville and @NWSLouisville. #KYwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/uCDb6J55re — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 9, 2023

This is what is left of the Burger King in Ft. Campbell, KY. A tornado took it out earlier this evening. My brother Jerrod Tackett took this picture. He was working a half mile away when the tornado hit! @ryanhallyall . He said there was a lot of damage in Ft. Campbell, KY. pic.twitter.com/zaYSxJUO7b — Joe Clark NWS Weather Spotter (@JoeClarkNWS) December 9, 2023

PACKED HOUSE at the Tornado Shelter off 3 Springs at Basil Griffin in Bowling Green.️ seeing this. #kywx pic.twitter.com/gT7bjYxle5 — I-65 Weather (Bowling Green/Southern KY) (@I65WxSils) December 9, 2023