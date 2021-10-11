Storms and possible tornadoes rip through Oklahoma

AccuWeather

After an extended lull in severe weather across the central United States, Mother Nature is setting the stage to bring that to an abrupt end in the coming days. Across the classic Tornado Alley of the Plains, places like Oklahoma City, Dallas and Wichita, Kansas, need to remain on alert as a series of storms will likely spawn severe weather. As of Oct. 4, there have been 1,007 preliminary reports of tornadoes across the country according to the Storm Prediction Center. Leading the count is Texas