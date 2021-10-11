Storms and possible tornadoes rip through Oklahoma
Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries. (Oct. 11)
PG&E says it may shut off power to about 25,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three disturbances moving through the Atlantic Ocean, two near the Caribbean and another near North Carolina’s coast — none of which are forming anytime soon.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail is expected to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 9 p.m. Sunday and lead to rain throughout the week.
About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Stay on top of the latest mark
Strong earthquakes struck south of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, but no tsunami is expected, according to Honolulu's National Weather Service.
People who live on Grand Isle have endured decades of destruction, and they've always rebuilt. This time might be different.
After an extended lull in severe weather across the central United States, Mother Nature is setting the stage to bring that to an abrupt end in the coming days. Across the classic Tornado Alley of the Plains, places like Oklahoma City, Dallas and Wichita, Kansas, need to remain on alert as a series of storms will likely spawn severe weather. As of Oct. 4, there have been 1,007 preliminary reports of tornadoes across the country according to the Storm Prediction Center. Leading the count is Texas
Brandon has a look at the severe weather potential tonight and the real fall temperatures on the way.
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.
American Red Cross volunteers are currently assisting 23 people who were displaced from 12 townhome units in the 5000 block of Dana Drive in Raleigh.
Heating or cooling? I do both. FanFan61618/Flickr, CC BY-SATo help curb climate change, President Biden has set a goal of lowering U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will require rapidly converting as many fossil fuel-powered activities to electricity as possible, and then generating that electricity from low-carbon and carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear energy. The buildings that people live and work in consume subst
The 17 custom-designed single-family homes are built to be carbon neutral. Prices start at $895,000.
Pope Francis is no longer planning to attend the critical United Nations climate summit that begins in three weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, the Vatican announced Friday.Why it matters: Francis' attendance, given his global stature, could have helped provide momentum to what are expected to be difficult talks aimed at spurring more aggressive steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEmissions and finance
After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam in Arizona could stop producing electricity in coming years. Severe drought across the West drained reservoirs this year, slashing hydropower production and further stressing the region’s power grids.
They’re more versatile and environmentally friendly, too.
An ultra marathon in Utah was canceled after "whiteout" conditions led to the 87 runners being rescued off the trail. Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV's Arielle Harrison reports.
An Air Traffic Control issue combined with weather delays in the East Coast has caused problems across the airline's network.
Energy is so hard to come by right now that some provinces in China are rationing electricity, Europeans are paying sky-high prices for liquefied natural gas, power plants in India are on the verge of running out of coal, and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stood at $3.25 on Friday - up from $1.72 in April. As the global economy recovers and global leaders prepare to gather for a landmark conference on climate change, the sudden energy crunch hitting the wo