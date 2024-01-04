Storms roll in overnight with more storms heading this way, see timing

Central Florida will see scattered showers moving in overnight from a storm system pushing through the area, according to WFTV Chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

“A few thunderstorms are possible as well, and this will be mostly moved out by (the Thursday morning) commute,” Tom Terry said.

The storms could produce gusty winds as well, he said.

The system will push the rain out of the area Thursday morning and by Thursday afternoon temperature will be back into the lower 60s.

Two more systems are on the way, with one of those systems hitting Central Florida Saturday morning,

The other system should be reaching us sometime on Tuesday of next week.

These systems could bring a higher threat for heavy storms to Central Florida.

