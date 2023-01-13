Storms Show California’s Outdated Plumbing Puts Economy at Risk

15
Karen Breslau, Mark Chediak and Kim Chipman
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Even as rains drench the fields and orchards in California’s Central Valley where Bill Diedrich grows pistachios, almonds, tomatoes, cotton and other crops, he is still calculating losses from the region’s other defining extreme: severe drought.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Only months ago, it was a shortage of water that forced Diedrich to divert water meant for tomatoes so he could partially hydrate 350 acres (142 hectares) of almond trees. “It’s kind of like not feeding your child all they need,” he said. “Our food security depends on the water supply.”

The atmospheric rivers that have swept over the state — claiming at least 19 lives and dumping 24 trillion gallons of rain since December — would seemingly help that supply. Yet they’ve also shown one of California’s key infrastructure shortcomings as climate change intensifies weather extremes. The state’s outdated water system, designed and built between the 1930s and 1970s, makes it difficult in the current era to capture, store and convey water California needs to remain the dominant US agricultural and economic power.

The record-setting rain has rushed over saturated fields, burst out of river and stream banks, flooded cities and overwhelmed drainage systems, before ultimately washing out to sea.

“Time and time again we see wet years come and go and then wring our hands when it’s dry because we haven’t been able to save enough when it was wet,” said Mike Wade, executive director of the California Farm Water Coalition, a Sacramento nonprofit group.

Since the early 20th century, California’s growth has depended on capturing, storing and transporting immense amounts of water from the northern part of the state and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where snow provides a water bank for warmer months, to farms in the Central Valley and cities in relatively arid southern California.

From the 1930s through the 1960s, the state and federal governments funded monumental engineering projects, such as the California State Water Project and the Central Valley Project, fueling population and economic growth, and through irrigation, transforming the Central Valley into the world’s most productive agricultural region. Today, the state’s growers produce one-third of US vegetables and 75% of US fruit and nut crops, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, generating more than $50 billion in annual revenue.

But the state’s infrastructure was built for a different climate, said Peter Gleick, a climatologist and co-founder at the Pacific Institute, a nonprofit research group in Oakland.

“It’s time to rethink how we operate the existing infrastructure and what kind of new infrastructure we need, given the increasing extreme events that climate change is bringing,” he said.

The systems of dams and aqueducts heralded as engineering marvels in the last century are contributing to current problems, because natural habitats and drainage systems were paved over or diverted, said Ellen Hanak, director of the PPIC Water Policy Center. Excess rain that otherwise could have been absorbed by the ground like a sponge instead gushes into torrential runoff.

Hanak says California’s challenge for the future is to adjust the system to balance ecological and economic interests such as agriculture. Capturing more surface water is one method, but involves building reservoirs and other above-ground structures that are expensive and often difficult to site.

A far more economical and ecologically sound method is to recharge groundwater, typically by channeling water so it can flow into natural underground aquifers that have been over pumped and drained during years of drought. “There is tremendous potential to get more water back in the ground in ways that benefit agricultural and urban users” said Hanak.

In 2014, California voters approved $7.5 billion in bonds to restore watersheds, improve water quality and water infrastructure, including $2.7 billion in funding for water storage projects. But unlike the grand engineering feats of the last century, today’s California water projects require decades to bring online, with years spent on environmental, regulatory and planning reviews.

Construction has yet to begin on any of the seven projects approved by the California Water Commission, and the new storage structures are scheduled to come online between 2025 and sometime after 2030.

See also: California Drought Conditions Improve After Weeks of Downpour

Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged concerns about the prolonged time line of the water storage projects authorized in 2014. “The process is leading to paralysis,” Newsom said at a press conference in Sacramento on Tuesday. He said he has appointed “strike teams” to resolve the permitting bottlenecks among local, state and regulatory agencies.

The teams, which meet monthly, are focused on the “non-glamorous” work of speeding up the process of moving through various regulatory and legal requirements of each project, California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in an interview.

Given the climate crisis, “the status quo isn’t going to work for us right now because these projects need to get online more quickly,” Crowfoot said.

Frustrations, shared by farmers and residents alarmed by worsening extremes, are a recurring theme in California’s water woes.

“During the dry years, the people forgot about the rich years, and when the wet years returned, they lost all memory of the dry years,” John Steinbeck wrote in East of Eden. “It was always that way.” The year was 1952.

(Updates with comment from state natural resources secretary in 16th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This 1967 Olds 442

    Don’t miss your chance to win your dream muscle car Olds 442.

  • How California's slew of storms stack up to previous drought-busters

    While the parade of storms pummeling California has set some records, it has fallen short of past years.

  • El Niño’s Chances of Replacing Milder La Niña Are Shrinking

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds that a weather-roiling El Nino will replace the lingering La Nina phenomenon across the Northern Hemisphere this summer are slipping.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsThere’s a 39%

  • Win the lottery? Here's why you may need a therapist

    A financial adviser on how to spend your new jackpot wisely, and cope with the unexpected anxiety.

  • Deal or no deal? A corruption case spins out of control with a judge's last-minute change of heart

    A judge approved a plea deal in a long-running corruption case involving former L.A. County assessor John Noguez. Then he reconsidered.

  • California storms boosting Orange County water supply past capacity

    Rainfall captured this season has provided enough water to Orange County to supply 220,000 people for a year.

  • Lawmakers considering tax-free social security

    Minnesota retirees could save an average of a thousand bucks on their tax bills if state lawmakers approve a bill to make social security benefits, tax-free.

  • Tesla shareholder attorneys taunted Elon Musk over his attempt to move a trial to Texas due to 'local negativity:' He has a 'knack for attracting 'negative' coverage'

    "His footprint on Twitter alone is partially to blame for that," attorneys in a Tesla shareholder class action lawsuit against Musk said of bad press.

  • U.S. lawmakers call FAA outage 'unacceptable,' demand a fix

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of more than 120 U.S. lawmakers told the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) its computer outage on Wednesday that disrupted 11,000 flights was "completely unacceptable" and demanded the agency explain how it will avoid future incidents. House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves and the top Democrat on the panel Rick Larsen said in a Friday letter from committee and other House colleagues to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that they intend to "conduct vigorous oversight of the Department of Transportation’s plan to prevent these disruptions from occurring again." Lawmakers want details of what went wrong with a pilot messaging database that led to the first nationwide grounding of departing flights since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

  • Biden visitor logs under scrutiny after classified files found

    They are demanding visitor logs after classified documents were found in the president's garage.

  • Rising California river could cut off some homes as storms resume

    California's Salinas River began creeping over its banks on Friday morning, flooding roads leading to nearby communities where 24,000 people were urged to evacuate in the face of yet another in a series of storms that have pelted the state. Farmers worked feverishly to erect berms to protect their fields in the part of Monterey County just off California's central coast, while residents lay sandbags or sought to leave before rising water cut access to their homes. Friday's storms were the latest in a series of so-called atmospheric rivers that have deluged California since late December.

  • In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their 'child'

    Around some of their precious transformers — the ones that still work, buzzing with electricity — the power plant workers have built protective shields using giant concrete blocks, so they have a better chance of surviving the next Russian missile bombardment. Blasted out windows in the power plant's control room are patched up with chipboard and piled-up sandbags, so the operators who man the desks 24/7, keeping watch over gauges, screens, lights and knobs, are less at risk of being killed or injured by murderous shrapnel. Because the plant can't function without them, the operators have readied armored vests and helmets to wear during the deadly hails of missiles, so they can stay at their posts and not join less essential workers in the bomb shelter.

  • Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    For the most part, states leave your Social Security checks alone. Not all of their residents owe Social Security benefit taxes. This is usually based on your income or your annual Social Security benefit.

  • Sweden rejects four extradition requests from Turkey - report

    The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and 2020, before Sweden and Finland signed a three-way agreement with Turkey aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to the two Nordic countries joining the NATO military alliance. Sweden's High Court decided last summer the four could not be extradited, TT said, leaving the government no choice but to follow its decision.

  • Biden aides find more classified documents: reports

    STORY: Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a private location, according to media reports on Wednesday. Citing unnamed sources, NBC News and CNN said Biden aides have been searching for more classified materials since a set of documents from his vice-presidential days was found in November at a think tank office Biden used after his term as Vice President. The latest set was said to be found in a location separate to the think tank office. NBC News reported that the classification level and precise location of the additional documents were not immediately clear. It also said it was not clear when these documents were discovered. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. After the discovery of first batch of documents was made public on Monday, the Senate Intelligence Committee's Democratic chairman and Republican vice chair said they wrote to the Director of National Intelligence asking for access to the material. A congressman on the House Intelligence Committee also sent a similar request. While the senators further asked for a damage assessment by the intelligence community and a briefing on the retention of classified documents by both Biden and former President Donald Trump. The reports come two days after a White House lawyer revealed that Biden’s personal attorneys had discovered in November classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank. The president said on Tuesday he was “surprised” about the finding and that he and his team were “cooperating fully” with a review into what happened.

  • Top Wall Street Analyst Reacts to Tesla's Major Price Cut Decision

    The electric-vehicle leader has now dropped prices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, the Mideast, and Africa. Tesla stock has tanked in recent months.

  • Not even close, but false equivalency between Biden, Trump classified docs cases continues

    A false equivalency is being drawn between President Biden's classified documents situation and Trump's. That doesn't mean voters will believe it.

  • Why Russia is fighting so hard for Ukraine’s Bakhmut

    Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Soledar is ongoing as Russia hopes to take full control of the salt mining town and surround its bigger prize: Bakhmut. The city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine is strategically important to the war, but has taken outsized significance as Russia seeks to score a rare military…

  • Mitch McConnell Morphs From Obstructionist to Bipartisan Dealmaker

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe string of legislative victories that President Joe Biden is touring the country and taking credit for were made possible by a dozen or more Senate Republicans joining Democrats with GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s blessings. They are the clearest manifestation of McConnell’s plan to reconfigure himself and his party post-Trump.He blames the ex-president for costing the GOP independents and moderates by making the Republican P

  • These Are The Recipes Ina Made on Her First Episode of Barefoot Contessa

    We're thirsty just thinking about it!