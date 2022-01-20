Storms strike the southern Plains with hail in some areas and ice in others
While thunderstorms slammed parts of Texas with hail and flooding, the same line of storms produced freezing rain and sleet in other areas on Jan. 19.
While thunderstorms slammed parts of Texas with hail and flooding, the same line of storms produced freezing rain and sleet in other areas on Jan. 19.
The precipitation will begin as rain Wednesday morning, then switch over to snow or a wintry mix as temperatures drop.
“Winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels,” the Coast Guard says.
On Thursday comes a wintry mix "that gradually spreads across the remainder of South Central Texas during the day into the evening," forecasters say.
We missed the worst impact of a storm Monday, but forecasters are tracking the next front as the rest of January is expected to be colder than normal.
A winter storm system could bring more wintry precipitation this weekend. Breaking down what the models project about three days from now.
Trees are torn down and buildings ripped apart following Saturday's tsunami triggered by a volcano.
An arctic front is packing very cold temperatures for North Texas.
Forecasters are eyeing more snow and winter storms that could affect millions starting Wednesday and Thursday from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast.
A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, with a wind chill index approaching what the U.S. Soccer Federation’s health guidelines call “high risk for cold-related illness.” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, who plans to announce his roster Saturday, expects a home-field advantage.
Snow could hit Southern New England during the Thursday morning commute, but a potential storm this weekend now looks like a dud.
Here's how much snow has fallen so far in our area.
How can animals cope with such extended bitter cold conditions? Nature is a wonderful provider.
The winter advisory will be in place from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. See how much snow Central Kentucky may get.
A tsunami hit Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano exploded, downing the island nation's communications. At least three people died.
Latest timing on next wintry weather system
In 1977, before weather events were analyzed, dissected and politicized, it was just snow in South Florida, and it was wonderful.
The winter storm dumped as much as 24 inches of snow on portions of the Erie region.
Snow and sleet fell across much of Nashville and Middle Tennessee Sunday. Here's a look at how much stuck.
Any precipitation that falls will stick to roads, and there's a good chance Fayetteville will see accumulations of sleet and snow through Saturday.
Millions will be shivering from the Midwest to the Northeast this week as a storm system diving out of Canada helps introduce the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter. After a potent storm spread across the Plains and Midwest last week, leaving behind over a foot of snow in places like Des Moines, Iowa, a shot of cold air billowed into the Midwest early this week, but the effect of this chilly flow was set to be interrupted in the short term. After reaching only 37 degrees Fahrenheit M