Storms strike United States: Damage across South and Northeast
Severe weather has struck down across the South and the Northeast, causing massive damage and power outages.
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has got its eye on an area of disturbance with a 40% chance of becoming the 21st named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. A nontropical low pressure system emerged overnight 150 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with gale-force winds, the NHC said in its 8 p.m. Eastern time update. Meteorologists are expecting the gale area ...
Heavy rain continues for southern Vancouver Island today, with snowfall also impacting travel through major highway passes.
Isolated tornadoes and powerful winds could hit parts of central North Carolina.
Nearly 500,000 homes and businesses in New England were without electricity Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter battered the region, with winds that tore
Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.
Communities around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the season's first nor'easter as the system bears down on the area with heavy rain and high w
The hydroelectric power plant at Lake Oroville that was shut down due to low water levels from the drought could power back on if lake elevation allows, according to the California Department of Water Resources. This announcement comes after the winter storm that brought several inches of rain to Northern California over the weekend. The lake rose about 20 feet, but even with the surge in runoff, the power plant remains offline. Officials with the department said demand for electricity is low right now, and there’s still maintenance on the plant. Once that’s done, Oroville could start generating power by December.
A monster storm was slamming the Northeast with record rainfall and powerful winds over Tuesday night — causing flash flooding that resulted in people having to be rescued in New Jersey and New York roads to close.Threat level: All of southern New England and westward to New York City and northern New Jersey was under the threat of flash flooding and coastal flooding from the nor'easter through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your ti
Regardless of what Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly asserts, global warming isn't always the primary cause of drought, fire and flooding, columnist George Skelton writes.
A series of tornado warnings and watches were issued across Texas Wednesday morning after storms swept across Southeast Texas.
Thousands of people are without power after strong tornadoes ripped across Texas and Louisiana. The severe weather destroyed homes and caused many to shelter in place. Mark Strassmann reports.
As the cooler temperatures start to settle in, a new study by a University of Arizona professor and Ming Zhao, a physical scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, shows that the ocean current could impact the extreme weather.
Snowfall likely to impact travel across major roadways in southern Alberta on Friday.
The National Weather Service said in a preliminary report posted on Twitter that an EF-2 tornado caused “significant structural damage” to about a dozen homes in western Louisiana on Wednesday. (Oct. 28)
The rain that came to the Sierra filled up water stores in the Reno area and caused Lake Tahoe to rise 6 inches.
Fire officials say the cooler conditions and wet weather helped stop the flames' forward progress as crews continue to build containment lines.