Stormtroopers show how a proud Russian Orlan flopped on Ukrainian land

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 17:15

Stormtroopers of the Transcarpathian Legion have released a video showing the destruction of a Russian Orlan-10 drone.

Source: press centre of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade on Facebook and comments to Ukrainska Pravda (UP)

Literally: "The air target was destroyed from a portable anti-aircraft missile system. The video captures how the Orlan, contrary to its proud name, falls helplessly from a height with a plume of smoke and loudly slams into the ground, while its remains symbolically burn out in the sown Ukrainian field."

Details: The UP team has clarified that the Russian drone was shot down on 1 May in Zaporizhzhia Region.

Reference: Orlan-10 is one of the Russian Army’s latest drones. It is equipped with video cameras with 360-degree coverage, can rise to a height of up to 5 km, and can fly offline from the control panel up to 600 km away.

The Russians use this expensive device not only to adjust their artillery fire, but also to conduct radio intelligence and jam mobile communications. Orlan-10 flies at speeds of up to 150 km/h and can stay in the air for up to 18 hours.

Recall: On Sunday 1 May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralised 10 Russian Orlan-10 drones.

