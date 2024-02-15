Stormwater fee increasing 13% on El Paso Water bills to help pay for construction projects

The stormwater fee on El Paso water bills is increasing 13 percent beginning March 1.

The El Paso Public Service Board, which oversees the city’s water and stormwater utilities, Wednesday unanimously approved an increase of 74 cents per month for typical residential bills, which will raise the stormwater fee to $6.40 per month.

Typical small commercial customers' bills will increase $4.17 per month and large commercial bills will increase $65.93 per month. The fees vary by a business location's square footage.

The stormwater fee increase comes after the PSB in January approved increases in sewer and water rates for the utility’s more than 221,000 residential and commercial customers.

The average El Paso Water residential bill will increase $3.54 per month, or a 4.7 percent increase, for a total average bill of $79.56 per month, with the approved fee and rate increases.

This is the ninth consecutive year that El Paso Water bills have increased.

John Balliew, El Paso Water chief executive officer, told PSB members that most of the stormwater fee increase is needed to help pay for $71 million worth of construction projects in the new fiscal year to improve the city’s stormwater system.

Northeast El Paso's Will Ruth Pond project is the largest of the stormwater system improvements. A portion of the multimillion-dollar work will be funded in the new fiscal year.

Also, millions of dollars are scheduled to be spent this fiscal year for construction of four stormwater-retention dams in Central El Paso.

The City Council in 2023 asked El Paso Water officials to accelerate stormwater system construction projects to catch up with years of neglect prior to the city creating a stormwater utility in 2008, Balliew said

Upgrading and maintaining the city’s stormwater system became a priority after record rainstorms in 2006 caused an estimated $200 million in damages to businesses and homes and $115 million in damages to the city stormwater system, according to El Paso Water information.

The new fiscal year stormwater utility budget is increasing $4.2 million, or an increase of 4.4 percent, to a total $99.4 million, including the $71 million for construction projects.

