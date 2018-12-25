How stormy Christmas weather in 1776 helped George Washington turn the tide of the Revolutionary War

Christmas Day serves as the anniversary of one of the biggest turning points in the Revolutionary War.

During the stormy evening of Dec. 25, 1776, General George Washington led his troops across the icy Delaware River to conduct a surprise attack on British-backed forces who were stationed near Trenton, New Jersey.

Due to the adverse weather, and the Christmas holiday, the attack caught the enemy troops by surprise.

According to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliott Abrams, a nor'easter was hitting the area on Christmas night 1776.

Washington's background as a farmer in Virginia gave him a keen knowledge of the weather, unlike the British who were used to different weather patterns in England, according to Abrams.

"When Washington and his depleted forces dared to cross the icy Delaware River on Christmas night, then deliberately attacked Trenton from the north with the winds at their backs, sleepy-eyed Hessian defenders waking up on the morning after Christmas were greeted by wind-launched darts and tacks of stinging sleet in their faces and a hail of bullets from the Americans who could hardly be seen through the storm," Abrams wrote.

Washington's daring attack came at a time when the American troops had low morale and the revolution was in jeopardy of failing after a series of defeats in battle.



Artist's depiction of Washington's forces as they cross the Delaware River. (George Caleb Bingham/Chrysler Museum of Art)







The result in Trenton was a decisive victory for the Patriot troops, taking on very few wounded in the battle. The casualties they did endure were a result of exposure to the harsh winter elements during the march rather than the battle itself.

The victory helped to boost the morale of American fighters who had previously suffered significant losses against British forces. The event inspired soldiers to keep fighting for their cause and has ensured a spot in American history as one of the most iconic moments of the Revolutionary War.

The Battle of Trenton came prior to another trek into New Jersey towards Princeton, where Washington would lead the troops to another victory on Jan. 3. Together the victories in Princeton and Trenton helped the Americans reassert control over much of New Jersey, a key milestone in their quest to complete the revolution.