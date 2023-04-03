Stormy Daniels Clapped Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene & We're Cackling

Stormy Daniels Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former Apprentice star Donald Trump was indicted last week, marking the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges according to The Advocate.

Reportedly, Trump was investigated for his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election. It's not technically illegal to pay the $130,000 in hush money to Daniels, but the point of contention is the role of his at-the-time attorney, Michael Cohen, who allegedly wrote it off as "legal expenses," which is a misdemeanor in New York under falsifying business records. Trump is reportedly facing 30 counts related to business fraud.

It's still unclear exactly what Trump is being indicted for as the information is sealed, but his stans are having a meltdown and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had a few words to say about Daniels after she tweeted a thanks out to her followers. Greene wasn't happy about it and quote-tweeted it.

"Democrat’s policies are so bad that they are relying on their heroine, who is too old and disgusting to make money as a porn star now, so she’s grifting off her lies about Trump."





\u201c@mtgreenee Seriously, you\u2019re wasting taxpayer dollars trolling @StormyDaniels? How pathetic are you?\u201d — Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1680234040

It seems like Daniels eventually saw the tweet a few days later and clapped back – for all of our enjoyment. "Oh, Majorie! Bless your heart. In case you haven't noticed, tiny has a horse fetish. He's not going to fuck you. Actually..... He might. Carry on. Get it, girl!"

Oop!

Fans are cackling. "Epic," one Twitter user wrote. Another said, "Buuuuurn!!!!!"

\u201c@AYoudell78 I'm not the one who gets scared and deletes tweets\u201d — Stormy Daniels (@Stormy Daniels) 1680382507

Trump is currently on his way to New York and is expected to surrender to law enforcement. According to CNN, "the Secret Service is scheduled to accompany Trump in the early afternoon Tuesday to the district attorney’s office, which is in the same building as the courthouse, where he is expected to be arraigned."