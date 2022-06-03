Before Stormy Daniels, disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was in hot water in Biloxi

Michael Avenatti, the prominent California based attorney that rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels, was recently sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding his client.

Avenatti was already serving a sentence of two-and-a-half years for an attempted extortion of Nike. According to ESPN, the U.S District Judge that oversaw the case called his behavior “outrageous.”

His most recent sentence comes for stealing more than $300,000 from Daniels’ book advance in 2018, according to the New York Daily News. The tell-all highlighted her experiences with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before both of these incidents, the disgraced attorney found himself in hot water in Biloxi over a $500,000 loan from The People’s Bank.

According to Sun Herald archives, Avenatti secured the loan in 2015 after paying off two previous short-term loans totaling $3.6 million from the Biloxi bank.

He had requested a $2.5 million line of credit but only received $500,000 after the bank requested extensive financial records that resulted in Avenatti’s submission of false IRS records, according to a federal complaint.

Avenatti failed to pay off the $500,000 on time but eventually squared up before it was turned over to collections.