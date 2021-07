Associated Press

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday began a hurried second attempt to toughen election laws in Texas, weeks after Democrats' dramatic walkout from the state Capitol thwarted one of America's most restrictive voting measures. The haste reflects the usual time crunch of a normal special legislative session in Texas — which last just 30 days — but also the GOP's eagerness to put behind them a rare and highly public defeat in America's biggest red state over what has been a priority for the party since the November elections.