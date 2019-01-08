Stormy Daniels offers a fun alternative to Trump's national address

Chloe Bryan

Those boycotting Trump's national address on border security Tuesday night have plenty of alternative viewing options. It's primetime, after all. 

But if you're still looking for something else to watch, Stormy Daniels will also be folding laundry in her underwear for eight minutes on Instagram Live.

Will she fold shirts? Will she fold pants? Will she employ the KonMari method of folding? Will Marie Kondo be there? If you'd like to find out, you have the link.

