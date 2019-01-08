Stormy Daniels offers a fun alternative to Trump's national address

Those boycotting Trump's national address on border security Tuesday night have plenty of alternative viewing options. It's primetime, after all.

But if you're still looking for something else to watch, Stormy Daniels will also be folding laundry in her underwear for eight minutes on Instagram Live.

If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live. https://t.co/GhMowscZMP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 8, 2019

SEE ALSO: Stephen Colbert is back, and had a field day roasting Trump’s government shutdown

Will she fold shirts? Will she fold pants? Will she employ the KonMari method of folding? Will Marie Kondo be there? If you'd like to find out, you have the link.