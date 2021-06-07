Stormy Daniels slams Trump’s post-presidency as she says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Org

Stormy Daniels panned Donald Trump's post-presidency as “comical” and “sad” in a CNN interview in which she revealed that her attorney is in contact with the New York prosecutors looking into the Trump Organization.

“I have not been called to testify,” Ms Daniels told CNN on Monday morning. “But I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in touch with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate.”

It was reported last month that a grand jury had been convened in the southern district of New York relating to the investigation looking into possible financial violations committed by Mr Trump and his company.

Mr Trump lashed out in reaction to the news, saying it was “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history”.

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he added.

Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that included lying to Congress and tax evasion. The crimes came to the fore after he made a hush-money payment to Ms Daniels in an effort to silence her affair accusations against Mr Trump.

Both Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels slammed a move by the Federal Election Commission to drop an investigation into the payment after struggling to prove that Mr Trump and his campaign “knowingly and willfully” violated campaign finance laws.

“I just don’t understand how one man can go to prison for a crime, and another man can’t even be investigated,” Ms Daniels told CNN.

Mr Cohen has said that he is “ready, willing and able” to help prosecutors in their investigation of the Trump Organization. Ms Daniels said she would tell investigators “everything I know”.

“I would tell them I was approached, I would tell them I have evidence the money came from an account set up at the direction of Donald Trump, I would tell them that money was traced back to Russian funds,” Ms Daniels told CNN. “I would give them copies of the bank wires and all of the transcripts for that... and I think anybody should be terrified that a normal citizen can take the fall for somebody in power.”

Story continues

Asked about what she thinks of the former president’s behaviour since leaving office, Ms Daniels said: “It’s comical, almost, it’s sad... I try not to follow him anymore. It’s just absurd, and I almost feel sorry for him in a way because I don’t believe he’s mentally all there.”

Stormy Daniels says her attorney has been in contact with New York investigators as part of their investigation into former President Trump and his company.https://t.co/HPA0VU5VQp pic.twitter.com/bQ0uhQ7q8Y — New Day (@NewDay) June 7, 2021

She called the Capitol riot, when violent Trump supporters stormed Congress on 6 January in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, “utterly repulsive and disgusting”.

“Every day I think this can’t get any more ridiculous,” she added.

When asked what she thought about the possibility of Mr Trump running for president again in 2024, she said: “Well, it’s within his legal right, I guess, at this point in time for him to do so. I think that it’s absurd, but, honestly, he’s crazy enough to do it.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump and the Trump Organization for comment.

Read More

Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, once foes, talk Trump

Supreme Court won’t hear Stormy Daniels defamation case against Trump

Trump era adversaries Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels bury hatchet