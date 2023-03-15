Stormy Daniels speaks to New York prosecutors as possible Trump indictment looms

NEW YORK — The porn actor at the center of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday to prosecutors as the probe enters its final stages, according to her attorney.

Stormy Daniels, who received $130,000 in so-called hush money at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign after alleging an affair with Trump, talked to prosecutors at their request, her attorney Clark Brewster said.

Brewster wrote on Twitterthat Daniels “responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness.”

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Daniels’ meeting with prosecutors comes after a flurry of activity signaling an indictment of the former president is likely imminent.

Earlier this week, the grand jury examining evidence in the inquiry heard from Trump’s one-time attorney Michael Cohen, he confirmed to POLITICO. Cohen facilitated the payment to Daniels and has said in court that he paid hush money to Trump’s accuser “in coordination with and at the direction of” the former president. Trump has denied the Daniels affair.



And an attorney for Trump, Joe Tacopina, said prosecutors had offered the former president an opportunity to go before the grand jury, but that Trump had no plans to do so. Prosecutors typically offer a potential defendant the chance to speak to the grand jury near the conclusion of their inquiry.

Prosecutors are weighing a felony charge against Trump related to how his real estate company, the Trump Organization, reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment. Federal prosecutors, who charged Cohen in a separate case in 2018, said the firm falsely recorded the reimbursement payments as legal expenses. Cohen pleaded guilty in that case.