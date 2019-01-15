Stormy Daniels Sues Ohio Police For Her Strip Club Arrest

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had an affair with Donald

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit Monday against Ohio police officers who arrested her in a strip club last summer.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges that officers who arrested her for touching a patron during a performance at a Columbus strip club had a “political vendetta” against her, according to a statement from her attorney, Michael Avenatti.

A statement relating to the civil rights lawsuit we filed moments ago on behalf of @stormydaniels, together with a link to the Complaint, is below. #Bastahttps://t.co/qjXmToSQBOpic.twitter.com/q55foyv6ET — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 14, 2019

A 2007 Ohio law forbids nude or semi-nude performers at sexually oriented businesses from touching any non-relative while working. Daniels was charged after undercover cops at the club said she violated that ordinance, but the charges were dropped hours later.

Daniels found herself the enemy of Trump and many of his supporters after she filed a lawsuit against the president related to a nondisclosure agreement she had signed preventing her from speaking about their alleged affair. She has argued that the agreement is invalid because Trump did not sign it.

“Mr. Trump and his supporters have since sought to disparage her character and credibility,” Monday’s lawsuit notes.