Stormy Daniels tells jury Michael Avenatti 'stole from me and lied to me'

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels told jurors in a federal courtroom on Thursday that her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, stole her book money and repeatedly lied about it.

The actor, born Stephanie Clifford, is the star witness of the government's criminal fraud case against Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer and one-time cable TV stalwart.

"Michael Avenatti stole from me and lied to me,” she told the panel in lower Manhattan.

Daniels, wearing a black dress and maroon full-length sweater, appeared well prepared and confident on the stand as she answered a prosector's questions.

Avenatti, 50, has pleaded not guilty of allegations that he pocketed about $300,000 of the $800,000 advance paid to Daniels for her 2018 book “Full Disclosure,” which included details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

The actor recalled how overjoyed she felt getting her first check from publishers and that she screamed so loudly she lost feeling in her face.

"'Congrats. Enjoy. You deserve it, you are an American hero," she testified Avenatti told her.

The actor said Avenatti pledged to never take a dime of her book money.

"He said, 'Don’t worry about it, I would never take a penny,' because I was courageous and earned it and deserved it,” she told jurors.

But when second and third installments of the payment never arrived, Daniels said she got worried.

She recalled texting Avenatti: "I did not get paid today, I’m not ... happy, they’re in breach of contract by about four weeks."

The actor said Avenatti told her a second payment was sent by her publisher — but those funds were sent to his office and to not her.

"'At least we got it,'" she quoted him saying. "And he said he would deposit it for me.”

Daniels will eventually have to face cross-examination from Avenatti himself.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman granted Avenatti’s request to act as his own attorney as he faces wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. Avenatti cited a “breakdown” with his lawyers over trial strategy and the judge allowed the unusual move.

Story continues

In advance of the prosecution's star witness, California attorney Sean Ernesto Macias testified on Wednesday about Avenatti's desperate need for cash.

Macias recalled a moment in 2018 when Avenatti showed up at the witness' office unannounced, begging for money.

Avenatti told him he was being evicted from his office, was short on cash to make payroll and needed a bridge loan of $250,000, Macias told jurors.

Macias said he was taken aback and shocked by Avenatti's request and plea: "You gotta help me out.”

Macias fought his emotions while on the witness stand and said of Avenatti: "I still feel bad for him in a weird way.”

Back in 2020, Avenatti was convicted of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort and wire fraud in connection to threats he made against Nike, the sports equipment and apparel giant.

Then last year, a federal judge sentenced him to 2½ years behind bars for those crimes. He's set to report to prison for that conviction later this year.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.