Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

Stormy Daniels tweeted a rebuttal to Trump on Tuesday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the "'Stormy' nonsense" was "VERY OLD & happened a long time ago."

Trump's post appeared to be an inadvertent admission of an affair, which he had, thus far, consistently denied.

Porn star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday tweeted a rebuttal to former President Donald Trump, thanking him for appearing to inadvertently admit to having had an affair with her.

"Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING," Daniels tweeted. "Guess I'll take my 'horse face' back to bed now, Mr. former 'president.'"

Daniels' tweet included a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post from Tuesday, where he appeared to let slip that an affair with Daniels had happened in the past.

"With respect to the 'Stormy' nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations," Trump wrote.

But Trump also continued to deny the affair in other posts on the platform on Tuesday.

"NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR. This is old news!" Trump wrote.

Trump has consistently denied allegations that he had an affair with Daniels. He also denied that he paid her $130,000 worth of hush money to keep quiet about the relationship before the 2016 election.

Daniels, meanwhile, has stuck to her story for years. She says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a year after he married Melania Trump. In a 2018 tell-all book, she also gave a graphic and salacious account of what Trump's private parts look like.

A grand jury is now hearing evidence over Trump's possible role in paying a hush-money settlement to Daniels, The New York Times reported. If convicted, Trump risks felony-level charges, which could carry a jail term.

Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to breaking campaign finance laws by giving Daniels hush money.

But Trump was never charged in the case and referred to only as "Individual-1" in charging documents. For the charges, Cohen was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

For his part, Cohen on Tuesday also hit out at Trump for the same Truth Social post that Daniels highlighted in her tweet.

"Dopey Donald gets it wrong AGAIN and AGAIN! First, the SOL has not expired. Additionally, Donald is so angry he can't even get his spelling correct," Cohen tweeted on Tuesday. "The proper word is Counsel…not Council. Either way…love the all CAPS."

Cohen, Daniels, and representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

