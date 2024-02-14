Stormy days forecast for the Central Valley
A downpour of rain is forecast to hit the Sacramento and Central Valley.
Phantom, a crypto wallet heavily used in the Solana ecosystem, has seen its active user base more than triple over the past year, its CEO and co-founder Brandon Millman exclusively shared with TechCrunch. In January 2024, Phantom hit 3.2 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 220% from 1 million one year ago, and recorded 941,000 installs, 463.5% more than 167,000 installs during the same time frame, Millman said. “The Jito and Jupiter airdrops were a huge turning point for the ecosystem,” Millman said.
As investors grow increasingly bullish the economy won't spiral into a recession, they are allocating more money to the stock market.
Lower-income consumers may start to cook at home more as restaurant meals become increasingly pricey.
The Giants desperately needed to add a power hitter to their lineup, and Jorge Soler fits the bill.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Shohei Ohtani said he thinks he’s “trending toward me being ready for Opening Day.”
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Since the stepfather-daughter duo spoke out against the skincare brand, Cetaphil has reached out and "made things right."
The price of bitcoin hit $50,000 today, a month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs. Leading the spot bitcoin ETF pack is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust at $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion. “The sustained inflows and volumes are higher than I anticipated,” said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.
After recent launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland, workforce management platform Rippling is continuing its ambitious international expansion with the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney, Australia today. The company, which already has 15,000 customers and is valued at $11.25 billion, will invest millions of dollars in its APAC expansion, co-founder Parker Conrad (pictured above) tells TechCrunch, and already has 30 people in its Sydney office, with plans to hire more for its sales, marketing and product teams. The last time Rippling hit TechCrunch, it was when it raised a whooping $500 million in just 12 hours after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
The "both-teams-get-a-chance" rule is unwieldy and awkward to explain, but it will have to do.
The stories you need to start your day: The Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl win, Beyoncé’s country album and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Peak XV, the venture capital firm that split from Sequoia Capital last year, is taking its portfolio companies from India, Southeast Asia and Australia on an "immersion" trip to Silicon Valley this week to meet several industry titans, the latest in the venture firm's broadening offerings and networking flex. About 60 founders, many backed by Peak XV’s powerfully influential program Surge, will join partners from the firm on the trip to meet industry leaders and visit AI research centers, according to a participant briefed on the matter. The week includes strategy sessions with executives from OpenAI and Nvidia as well as Sequoia partner Doug Leone, and talks from seasoned operators like Uniphore chief Umesh Sachdev and DoorDash advisor Gokul Rajaram, according to an email the firm sent to portfolio startups seen by TechCrunch.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
The Philly native is coming home.
What we learned about brain health, running and more this week.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The waterfall-like flow means no more shivering, and installation is a snap, users say.