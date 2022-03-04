Stormy Night: Oceanside Photo Of The Day

OCEANSIDE, CA —Patch reader and local photographer Jeff Prior captured this photo off the coast of Oceanside called Stormy Night.

Jeff Prior is an Oceanside resident and owner of Water Wise Swim School. His swim school was closed for thirteen months due to Covid-19. It was during this time he really started to focus on his passion for photography...and documenting the beautiful scenery, landscape and wildlife (especially pelicans) of our coastal area. Jeff sells his photos at local events such as the Oceanside Artwalk and Vista Farmers Market as well as online at https://www.jeffpriorphotos.com/. His line of Jeff Prior Photos notecards can be found on Etsy.

If you have an awesome picture of nature, playful kids, a funny pet or something unusual you happen to catch with your camera, we'd love to feature it on Patch. We're looking for high-resolution images that reflect the beauty that is Oceanside, and that show off your unique talents. Send your photos to lisa.frost@patch.com. Be sure to include photo credit information, when and where the shot was taken, and any other details about what was going on.

