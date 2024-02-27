Stormy weather expected to linger in the Pittsburgh region on Tuesday and Wednesday

MOON TWP. ― After several warm days, residents in the greater Pittsburgh region are experiencing hail and stormy conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service's office in Moon Township, these stormy conditions are predicted to bring strong winds and rain showers to the area until Wednesday afternoon. Some communities within the Pittsburgh metro area have also reported "pea sized" hail falling in their neighborhoods.

Throughout Tuesday morning, meteorologists say that scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as a warm front crosses the area. Throughout the evening, these thunderstorms will remain a possibility and bringing damaging winds with them. Small hail is expected during this period of increased probability for severe weather.

Wednesday morning will remain windy as the oncoming cold front crosses the region, with predictions for showers and storms still lingering in the area. As the storms move out of the area, strong winds may continue to plague some of the communities in western Pennsylvania.

On its Facebook page, the National Weather Service also commented that tornadoes would be "unlikely in our area" due to the storms.

