Stormy weather likely in Tampa Bay this weekend ahead of cold front

A cold front is expected to follow a line of showers on Sunday that has the potential to bring gusty, stormy weather to Tampa Bay.

The National Weather Service anticipates a 60 to 70% chance of rain beginning Sunday afternoon across the Tampa Bay area. A cold front behind the line of storms is likely to dip temperatures into the 40s and 50s early next week.

“Right now, it’s looking like general thunderstorms to maybe a strong thunderstorm,” Rick Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tampa Bay office, said Friday morning. “And you know some much needed rain.”

Davis said much of the energy needed to generate more severe weather will be in northern Florida. However, he warned that there is still a chance of strong storms in Tampa Bay, especially in northern parts of the region, if that energy sinks further south.

As the system progresses on Friday and Saturday, forecasters will have a better handle on just how strong the storms may be, Davis said.

Stormy weather is likely to roll in Sunday afternoon and the window for storms could last until around 2 a.m. on Monday, Davis said. Portions of Tampa Bay could see up to an inch of rain, Davis said.

After the line of storms passes by, cooler weather will settle into the area.

On Monday morning, temperatures will start out at about 50 degrees and climb into the lower 60s. Davis said to expect gusty winds throughout the day.

Tuesday morning is likely to be the chilliest when temperatures plummet to the lower to mid 40s across the area, Davis said. By Wednesday, temperatures will creep back up.

Over the past few weeks, a few splotches of rainy weather have dropped temperatures. However, Davis said the line of storms likely to make its way to Tampa Bay this weekend is a better example of what an El Niño winter can bring.

“With El Niño, we are expecting more rain than we see in a typical winter,” Davis said. “So the (fronts) haven’t really had a big line of thunderstorms, but this one may.”