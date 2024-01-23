Stormy weather may complicate homeless population count in metro Phoenix

Getting an accurate accounting of Maricopa County’s homeless population can already be a moving target, and this week’s rains are likely to play a role in how many get tallied for the annual point-in-time count.

As storm conditions persisted in the Valley on Tuesday morning, unsheltered individuals sought cover while hundreds of volunteers took to the streets to count the number of those experiencing homelessness, said Amy St. Peter, deputy executive director for the Maricopa Association of Governments.

Though it’s too soon to know how the storm will impact this year’s count, the agency, which coordinates the annual survey, is expecting to see a decrease in the number of unsheltered individuals, St. Peter said, further noting that it represents a single-day snapshot.

“It's one moment in time, it reflects the numbers and the dispersion of people experiencing homelessness today," said St. Peter. "And today it’s raining, so people are more likely to be out of sight and they're trying to take cover."

A volunteer interacts with an unhoused individual living out of a tent in Phoenix on Tuesday morning during the annual point-in-time count.

“So, we anticipate that this year, that the numbers this year may show a decrease,” she continued of the annual tally that gets reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “But one, we won't know until we verify the data, and two, the decrease could be impacted by the rain.”

When it comes to keeping track of the area’s homeless, the point-in-time count is just one indicator of how many people are unsheltered.

“It’s a good source of data,” St. Peter said. “It's not the only one.”

Typically, the county looks at other data sources such as the Homeless Management Information System, a computer database used to track those who engage with homeless services, such as shelters and service providers.

Tuesday’s count comes nearly three months since the removal of Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment, referred to as “The Zone.”

When asked about how the removal of the encampment will impact the latest counting of the homeless by volunteers, St. Peter mentioned that a majority of those who were living there are currently in housing.

“I think that benefits them and it benefits the community in general,” St. Peter said.

Of the 590 people who accepted shelter services during the encampment’s closure, 68% of them continued to receive services in a shelter, or treatment facility, or were housed, as of the end of November, according to the City of Phoenix last month.

