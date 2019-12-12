Stormy weather to slam Eastern Mediterranean through the weekend

Two storms will travel across the eastern Mediterranean Sea, spreading flooding rainfall and snow from Greece and Turkey to Iraq.

Wet weather first stretched from southern Greece to Syria on Thursday evening and is expected to spread inland across the Middle East into Friday. Parts of Syria, Iraq and even western Iran will end up with a period of showers.

The heaviest rain is likely to remain along the Mediterranean Coast, where the most moisture will be available. Coastal cities like Antalya and Mersin in southern Turkey, as well as Latakia in western Syria will have the highest chances for flooding to occur.

Motorists should be cautious during their travels, and remember not to drive through flooded roadways. Only a small amount of water is needed to take control of a vehicle.

Cold air on the northern side of the storm will allow for snow across parts of central and eastern Turkey, Armenia and far north-western Iran. High-elevation areas will be most susceptible of significant accumulations and slippery roadways.

In the mountains of northeastern Iraq, just enough cold air could be present for a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain, depending on the time of the day.

On Saturday, a second storm will move into Greece, bringing another dose of heavy rainfall. Locations hardest hit by the first storm will be the most susceptible for flooding the second time around.

A bit of wind is expected with the second storm, particularly across southern and western parts of Greece and western Turkey. Widespread wind gusts up to 60 km/h (37 mph) will be possible, with higher gusts up to 75 km/h (47 mph) on the windward-facing shores.

Should the track of the second storm change, so too would the location of the strongest winds. If the storm dives farther south, the strongest winds will remain well offshore.

As the storm moves into the far-eastern corners of the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, the storm may lose some intensity. Still, showers are expected from southern Turkey, along coastal parts of Syria, Lebanon and even Egypt.

A more southerly track will bring more rainfall into northern Egypt.

With a lack of moisture, not much rain is anticipated in the deserts farther inland of the Middle East. Should the storm hold together, it could again start bringing rain to locations near the Persian Gulf on Monday, including southern Iran and eastern Saudi Arabia.

"Following these storms, a ridge of high pressure is expected to develop in southeastern Europe, which will help to bring drier weather next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.

While a storm track from the Ionian Sea into the Middle East is not a frequent one, historically, they are most common from the months of November to February.

AccuWeather meteorologists predicted in their winter outlook earlier this year for some storminess to reach the region, although infrequent.

