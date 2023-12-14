Stormy weather sparks Florida Keys power outage affecting tens of thousands

Stormy weather caused a widespread power outage affecting tens of thousands in the Florida Keys on Thursday morning, and it could take hours to restore it, according to two local power companies.

Residents and visitors from Islamorada south to Key West are impacted.

Keys Energy Services, the energy company of the Lower Keys, said the 5:30 a.m. outage originated in the Upper Keys, within the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative Association’s service area.

“A transmission line outage is currently affecting all KEYS’ customers,” Keys Energy Services said on X, formerly Twitter.

Systems indicate the cause of the outage originated in the Upper Keys, within the Florida Keys Electric Co-Operative service area. Their crews are riding out the lines to identify the cause. — Keys Energy Services (@KeysEnergy) December 14, 2023

Florida Keys Electric Cooperative said the outage originated in a Marathon substation, and that it could take hours to restore power.

“Stormy weather has caused a wide-spread power outages from Islamorada south,” Florida Keys Electric Cooperative said on Facebook. “Crews are currently working to restore power service quickly and safely.”

As of 7:15 a.m., nearly 32,000 people were without power in the Lower Keys and 14,500 in the Upper Keys.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.