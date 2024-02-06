Stormy and wet statewide to continue the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We continue to roll on the atmospheric river remnants today after this wet weather pummeled Southern California but we have a bit of a breather to start the day.

The bottom line? Today will bring scattered showers to most along and west of I-15 with more widespread moisture on the way through the rest of the workweek.

Given our southerly flow, temperatures will once again trend above average with daytime highs ranging in the 30s and 40s up north for the most part with a chance some like Salt Lake City hit the low 50s. In southern Utah, we’ll mainly see a mix of 40s and 50s. Outside of any wet weather, the skies will be mostly cloudy.

Our next round of moisture will surge north this afternoon and into Wednesday as the core of the storm slowly moves inland from California. This will result in widespread showers across the state with more valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures will likely come up a few degrees. so instead of seeing snow levels above 6,000 ft, levels will likely climb above 7,000 ft. in northern Utah. This means places like Park City could see a wintry mix or even straight rain for a period of time.

The statewide wet weather potential will remain high through Wednesday, but winds will begin to switch more westerly and then northwesterly. Cooler air will begin to filter in allowing snow levels to drop down below 6,000 ft. by midweek.

Another storm looks set to move in from the northwest to round out the workweek and with the cooler air continuing to filter in, there’s a chance we could see valley rain and snow on Thursday while straight snow showers are possible in valleys by Friday. Temperatures may even drop enough on Friday to see snowflakes mix in with rain in Lower Washington County!

Moisture will try to linger into the weekend, but the overall trend looks to be drying out by late Saturday on what will be a chilly weekend with temperatures running slightly below average before we go on a steady warm-up next week. The chance for some upper 30s will feel a bit chilly with this latest stretch of above-average 40s and even 50s in Salt Lake and the surrounding area.

Given our moisture potential, the National Weather Service already has alerts posted for the mountains for our next wave of moisture. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Southern Mountains, including places like Brian Head, Alton, the Pine Valley mountains and the Tushars range, from 11 a.m. today through the early morning hours of Thursday. This area is expected to receive one to two feet of snow with isolated spots pushing toward three feet.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the Northern and Central mountains, which will likely be upgraded to advisories or warnings and will begin at some point Tuesday and hold until Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Northern mountains could receive 10-20″ of snow with locally higher amounts, while the Central Mountains could pick up 6 to 12″ through the same time period. Winter travel should be expected for all mountain routes with heavy, wet, accumulating snow in the forecast.

It's going to be an active week of Utah weather

