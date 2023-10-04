Stormzy attends vigil for 15-year-old Croydon stabbing victim

Stormzy joined mourners at the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon - Yui Mok/PA

Rapper Stormzy joined thousands of mourners at a candle-lit vigil for 15-year-old stabbing victim Elianne Andam in Croydon.

Wearing white, attendees gathered outside Whitgift Shopping Centre on Wednesday to pay their respects to the teenager, who was stabbed at the same spot a week ago.

Stormzy, whose full name is Michael Omari Owuo Jr, stood silently beside her family as they led mourners in prayer. A choir also sang “Amazing Grace”, with the crowd joining in.

Dorcas Andam, Elianne’s mother, paid tribute to her “smart, charismatic” daughter, who “loved living life to the fullest”.

Ms Andam said: “She brought joy to so many, including her friendship group.”

“She loved and touched lives around her.”

Thousands gathered to remember Elianne, who was fatally attacked on Sept 27 - Yui Mok/PA

Ms Andam said that she could not fathom that her daughter was gone, adding: “I can’t believe we won’t be seeing her anymore. I can’t believe she won’t be there to complain about her teenage activities.

“We should be planning her prom after Year 11. She wanted to be a lawyer and had so much to live for.”

She described her daughter as “just a normal teenager” and said it was a “sad day” for the entire family.

On the morning that she was fatally attacked, Elianne met with two female friends before travelling to the shopping centre.

It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but Elianne could not be saved.

The alleged killer, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.

He will face trial for murder on April 29 of next year.

