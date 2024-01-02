At Storrie Lake, a breathtaking start to the new year

Jan. 1—LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Philip Romero was out of town during the very first polar bear plunge 28 years ago, when members of the Kiwanis Club of Las Vegas jumped into Storrie Lake on a dare.

Since then, every New Year's Day, he hasn't missed a single one.

"It's a harmless, clean, simple event," Romero said about what he loves about the plunge, which he's kept running over the years.

More than 100 people gathered at Storrie Lake State Park near Las Vegas for this year's plunge off the lake's boat dock. While Monday's noontime temperature was relatively balmy this year — in the 40s — Romero said plungers have gathered in all types of weather.

Several years ago, there was a foot of snow on the ground. Once, it was too windy for people to jump off the dock so everyone had to run into the water. There also was the time a drought forced participants to a different part of the lake and splash through mud to get to the water.

There has even been half a foot of ice covering the lake, which Romero had to break up before the park rangers took over that responsibility.

"I would have to break the ice the day before and then come the next day at 10 a.m. and clear the little sheet of ice," he said.

The only thing that managed to stop the plunge was the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the event's cancelation in 2021. But even that didn't deter Romero.

"I got into the Rio Grande in Albuquerque and did it," he said with a laugh.

This year's plunge drew Las Vegas locals as well as people from out of town. When the clock struck noon, the crowd counted down from 10 and the first group jumped off the dock into the water as onlookers lined the shore.

This year's participants included those who do the plunge every year and others taking the leap for the first time.

"It's like a renewal," said Las Vegas resident Denise Medina, who was on her eighth plunge. She said the event is a fun way to start the year, and she enjoys going with friends.

William Shay and Gloria Polaco traveled to Las Vegas from Rio Rancho for the plunge, which they were doing for the first time. The couple like to travel over New Year's, and Polaco said the plunge sounded like a fun thing to do that was off the beaten track.

"It's like an awakening," Shay said. "It's something to get powered up and get going to say we did."

Las Vegas residents Michael Maddox and nephew Brandon Maddox were at the lake with a large group of family members, who do the plunge every year.

"It chases the demons away," Michael Maddox said of the plunge.

"It's refreshing," Brandon Maddox said.

Romero said the fair weather, with a light breeze around noon, drew a larger crowd this year than in past years. But the water was plenty cold — park manager Manuel Villanueva gauged it at 33 degrees at the time of the plunge, typical for New Year's Day.

He and park ranger Joseph Apodaca were monitoring the plunge from the water, both wearing dry suits. The pair had first entered the lake around 8 a.m. to break the ice around the dock, Villanueva said.

"It's like a billion needles hitting you," Romero said of the sensation of diving into the water.

"It's hard to catch your breath when you come up," Medina added.

One young man was more concise.

"[Expletive] that!" he yelled after surfacing from the water, to laughs from the rangers.

Most people who participated opted to wear just swim trunks or a regular bathing suit instead of a wetsuit. After diving off the dock, they quickly swam to the shore and raced to towel off.

Plungers varied in age from young children to senior citizens. Four-year-old Jayda Lozano did the plunge for the first time with her mother, Jordan Garcia, but hesitated when she got to the dock. Garcia held her hand, and everyone on the shore shouted encouragement until they jumped in together to cheers.

"That was awesome," Garcia said later at the Montezuma Hot Springs, where she and a handful of others went following the plunge to relax.

Young Jayda appeared to be enjoying the springs much more than the cold water of Storrie Lake. Asked if she would do the plunge again next year, she smiled and shook her head no.

"I don't know if I'll get her out there ever again," Garcia said. "I hope I do, but I'm really glad I was able to get her this first time."

Nestled along N.M. 65 within view of the United World College, the natural spring drew a crowd of several dozen, including plungers warming up, locals who wanted a less brisk start to their new year and tourists.

Friends of Montezuma Hot Springs President Martín Leger was at the springs with his son after the pair took the plunge. The organization was founded five years ago and took over responsibility for the springs from the college, which includes locking it up nightly and monthly cleanups. He said he's proud of the work the group has done to preserve the springs.

"The goal is to keep it open, keep it clean, keep it safe and keep it free," he said.