Here’s the story behind the 400 pounds of meth seized in Salida last week

An Oakdale man and his nephew have been charged with federal crimes connected to the massive amount of methamphetamine that Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse posted photos of last week.

“Has anyone seen over 400 pounds of meth?” Dirkse asked his followers on Facebook on July 5, along with a photo of the packaged drugs neatly piled up on several long tables.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Department wouldn’t say much about its ongoing joint investigation with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. But on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release about the charges brought against the men who tried to sell the 440 pounds of meth to an undercover law enforcement officer in Salida.

According to a criminal complaint, Hugo Vigil Villagomez, 42, of Oakdale, and his nephew Serafin Villagomez Vigil, 27, of Riverbank, met the undercover officer at the parking lot of the Burger King on Kiernan Avenue on June 30.

They had brought the methamphetamine stuffed in several suitcases and planned to sell it for $500,000, according to the complaint. When the pair unzipped the suitcases at the request of the undercover officer, law enforcement personnel moved in and arrested them.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a subsequent search of a home in the county led to the discovery of more drugs including fentanyl, heroin and more meth, as well as at least 15 guns.

Villagomez and Vigil have been charged with possessing and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. For context, 500 pounds is 226,796 grams.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin J. Gilio is prosecuting the case.