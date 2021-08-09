The Story Behind Michel Ducaroy’s Iconic Slouchy Togo Seating

Associated Press

It came as a surprise to Mottrom Drive resident Beau Fitzpatrick that he lives on a street named for a Confederate soldier. In fact the street in McLean, Virginia, not far from the nation's capital, is named for Mottrom Dulany Ball, a captain in the Fairfax cavalry who was among the first Confederate officers taken prisoner in the Civil War. Mottrom Drive is among scores of side streets identified last year by a Fairfax County commission tasked with ferreting out forgotten names of the Confederacy.