Story County Democrats turn out to caucus with complaints about Gov. Reynolds' policies

About 100 Story County residents attended the Democratic caucus in the Ames High School Monday night, sitting on the bleachers on both sides of the gymnasium.

About 100 Ames and Story County residents braved the cold and snow to be involved in the Democratic caucus Monday night. Story County Democratic Chair Madalyn Anderson said she was pleased with the turnout even though caucus choices are being selected by mail and incumbent president Joe Biden is likely seeking reelection.

Several Democratic candidates running in county, state and national races took turns speaking from the floor of Ames High School gymnasium, each offering comments on their own races or for fellow Democrats on the ballot.

Former president Donald Trump is expected to prevail in the Republican Caucus by a record-breaking margin, as he was 30 points ahead of second-place Ron DeSantis as of 11 p.m. Monday (93 percent of precincts reporting).

More: Iowa Caucus 2024: Trump takes Story County despite Nikki Haley’s success in Ames

Governor Reynolds catches ire of Democrat caucus

Former Pres. Donald Trump was mentioned a few times Monday in Ames, but most of the Democrats’ complaints were laid solidly at the feet of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“I want to go back to having the strongest public education in the nation. We’re at 23 now, and it’s time for us to go back and start investing in public education,” said Beth Wessel-Kroeshell, who’s running for reelection in Iowa House District 49.

Wessel-Kroeshell urged caucusgoers not to let Reynolds gut the Area Education Agencies.

“This attack on the AEAs is all about Kim Reynolds’ attempt to fully privatize education,” said Ross Wilburn, who’s running for reelection in Iowa House District 50.

One of the precinct chairs, Jay Hinkhouse of Franklin Township, sported a T-shirt that reflected his disdain for Reynolds. "Iowans deserve a smarter governor," Hinkhouse's shirt read, and he offered criticism about "the race to the bottom for Iowa schools," he told the Ames Tribune.

“People would graduate from college and move away for a while. Then they had kids and they would move back to raise their kids because Iowa’s schools were so good,” Hinkhouse said. “I haven’t heard anybody say that for at least 10 years.”

Jay Hinkhouse of Franklin Township sported a T-shirt at Monday night's Democratic caucus that reflected his disdain for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. "Iowans deserve a smarter governor," Hinkhouse's shirt read, and he offered criticism about "the race to the bottom for Iowa schools," he told the Ames Tribune.

Changes to Iowa's Democratic caucuses

Iowa Democrats were adjusting to a new process for their caucus, which had first-in-the-nation status for decades.

The Democrats and the Republicans have a less dynamic caucus in years when they have an incumbent president on the ballot, but this year the Democrats are using a mail-only system for Iowa voters via a Presidential Preference Card. Voters must request a card be mailed to them and then return it by mail to the address indicated on the form.

The Iowa Democratic Party will announce those results on March 5.

The preference card includes Joe Biden, Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips.

“We included all of the candidates on the Presidential Preference Card who requested to be included,” Anderson explained.

County sheriff says Iowa's caucuses are important

Caucuses have been significant in the political careers of many Iowa politicians.

Paul Fitzgerald, who has served as Story County’s sheriff for 32 years, recalls getting involved with caucuses after graduating from college, years before he would run for office.

He was selected to be an alternate delegate to attend the Democrat’s national convention in New York City in 1976, when Jimmy Carter won the nomination.

Story County Democratic Chair Madalyn Anderson reads a document to about 100 local residents Monday night at Ames High School. A precinct chairman, Dennis Goodrich, sits by her side.

Fitzgerald was the youngest delegate to go to NYC from Iowa, and although he was an alternate, he attended the convention and ended up sitting in a high-profile area.

“I ended up sitting in the VIP section with Jackie Kennedy,” he told the Ames Tribune.

“I asked her for her autograph, but she said she didn’t ever sign autographs. I told her my name was Fitzgerald so maybe she could reconsider,” he said with a laugh.

Fitzgerald returned to Story County 32 years ago to caucus for a different reason — to ask voters to put him in office as county sheriff, and he’s held the office ever since.

Susie Petra of Ames attended the Democratic caucus Monday night, in part, to join the Democratic Platform Committee, which helps craft planks to forward to the Democratic National Committee. Petra has been a part of the platform committee for the past 20 years.

Delegates and committee selections make up second part of Dems’ caucus

Story County Democrats eventually chose precinct chairs, selected delegates, and appointed residents to various committees.

It’s the important − often overlooked − work of grassroots politics and one of the things that set Fitzgerald on a course of life-long service.

Being involved in the platform committee is an endeavor that appeals to Ames resident Susie Petra because of her activism, love of research, and desire for continued learning.

A retired teacher, Petra often works on platform planks that involve education. She also usually taps into government and the law as well.

“I’ve been involved with this committee for close to 20 years,” Petra said. “I feel like it makes me smarter because I have to learn about things like agriculture that I might not otherwise learn.”

Ronna Faaborg is a reporter for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Political platforms highlight Ames Democratic caucus