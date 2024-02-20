Story Land seeking workers ahead of 70th anniversary season

If you’ve ever wanted to work at a place “Where Fantasy Lives,” now may be your chance.

Story Land says they’re seeking at least 300 applicants to become team members for the 2024 season, which opens on Saturday, May 25, marking their 70th season of operation.

The fabled amusement park is currently hiring across all departments and will be hosting two job fairs on February 24 and 29 at The Bistro restaurant at Living Shores. Team members can earn up to $18 per hour and attendees of the job fair will have an opportunity to apply, interview, and be hired on the spot, as well as gain a plethora of other perks.

According to park officials, new hires will get free entrance to all of Story Land’s 20 sister parks across the U.S., complimentary tickets for friends and family to both Story Land and Living Shores Aquarium, and four Story Land Bronze Season Passes, if employees join the team by May 1.

For the first time, Story Land will also be hiring water attendants for the all-new Moo Lagoon water play area opening at the park this season.

To learn more about hiring opportunities at Story Land, click here.

