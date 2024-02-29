Story of Oak Ridge's Scarboro 85 to be included in state schools curriculum, textbooks

In a few years, students throughout Tennessee's public schools will be reading and learning about the desegregation of two Oak Ridge schools by 85 Black students from the Scarboro community on Sept. 6, 1955.

The Tennessee State Board of Education gave approval Feb. 15 to approve a state committee's recommendatons on social studies standards, which include adding the Scarboro 85 story to the curriculum of all public school students in the state.

Robert "Bob" Eby, Oak Ridger and Tennessee State Board of Education chairman, talks with storyteller Sheila Arnold at the East Tennessee Economic Council meeting on Feb. 23, 2023

Oak Ridge resident Robert "Bob" Eby, who chairs the state school board, said the action means that in a few years the Scarboro 85 information will be included in fifth-grade social studies, U.S. history and African American history courses and textbooks.

In an email to The Oak Ridger, Eby said he remembered that he and Scarboro historian Rose Weaver talked to Gov. Bill Lee in August 2021 about including that important part of history in the state standards, and that the governor was receptive. At that event in Oak Ridge, held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Lee honored members of the Scarboro 85 and the Clinton 12, the 12 Black students who integrated Clinton High School in 1956.

The Clinton 12 have long been recognized for being the first to integrate a public school in the Southeast following the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown vs. Board of Education decision. However, the 85 Black students from Scarboro were the first to do the same at Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School, which is now a middle school in 1955.

The difference: the Oak Ridge schools were still under the jurisdiction of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), a federal agency, rather than local (Anderson County) government like Clinton High. This means the Oak Ridge schools were the first government-run schools in the Southeast to desegregate.

Storyteller Sheila Arnold with Rose Weaver, Scarboro historian and member of the Scarboro Monument Committee.

The move to add the Scarboro 85 to the public schools curriculum included efforts by other Oak Ridgers involved in the process. D. Ray Smith, city historian and "Historically Speaking" columnist, is on the committee that made the recommendation to the state school board. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge wrote a letter of support, according to Eby. John Spratling and others involved in efforts to recognize the actions of the Scarboro 85 - and get a monument to them in Oak Ridge - also wrote letters of support, Eby stated.

Efforts for the Scarboro 85 monument

The local Scarboro 85 Monument Committee - as announced in 2023 - is planning for a $2 million-plus monument in A.K. Bissell Park at the former site of the Oak Ridge International Friendship Bell, which was moved to another location in the park.

Spratling, in an email, said the Oak Ridge City Council approved $125,000 for the memorial and the Anderson County Commission matched it with another $125,000 donation.

On Good Friday, March 29, the Fisk Jubilee Singers will be performing a benefit concert in Oak Ridge at the Historic Grove Theatre, 123 Randolph Road, at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the concert will fund the monument.

Last week, storyteller Sheila Arnold made nine public appearances in Oak Ridge, funded by a Tennessee Arts Commission grant, in which she dramatically told the story of the Scarboro 85 to audiences, including students. She first told the story at the 2022 Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival, creating her unique version of the story after research including talking with surviving members of the Scarboro 85.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @ridgernewsed.

