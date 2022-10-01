It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward With Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.1x Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 30x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Byron Energy as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Byron Energy, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Byron Energy's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Byron Energy's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 279% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 148% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 12% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Byron Energy's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Byron Energy's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Byron Energy currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Having said that, be aware Byron Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Byron Energy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

