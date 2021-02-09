The story of Ryan Newman’s Daytona 500 NASCAR crash, as told by his dad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Andrejev
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Greg Newman recalled hanging on for dear life, arms wrapped around his driver, as he sped to the hospital on the back of a police motorcycle in his blue jeans and flip-flops. It wasn’t the appropriate footwear for the ride and the vehicle was meant to seat only one person, the cop, but Newman wasn’t concerned with his own safety at that point. He had just witnessed his son, Ryan, a NASCAR driver, endure a violent wreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500 and he was trying to get to him.

“It was pretty agonizing just to stand (at the track) and wait, not know what’s going on or see what’s going on or anything,” Newman told The Observer about the moments after the accident. “Finally a motorcycle policeman came by and told me they had a car coming real soon to get me.”

“I asked him what was wrong with his motorcycle,” Newman said. “He said, ‘Nothing.’ I said, ‘Well how about you take me?’”

Newman hopped on the back of the officer’s Harley last February for the mile-long drive from Daytona International Speedway to Halifax Medical Center, the same hospital where Dale Earnhardt Sr. had been pronounced dead 19 years earlier after he was involved in a last-lap crash of the same superspeedway race.

His son’s name was quickly making national news and the crash had looked more dramatic than the late Earnhardt’s — there was fire, multiple flips and the fact that the No. 6 Ford Mustang had gone airborne — but Greg Newman wasn’t comparing the accidents. He said he was trying to stay positive that evening as he waited for an update on his son’s condition.

“You just don’t know, so you don’t second guess what’s going to happen,” Newman said.

It was revealed to the public a few hours later that Ryan’s injuries were non-life threatening, but there was no denying that the accident looked bad. Really bad.

“It was obviously an emotionally volatile situation,” Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark told The Observer. “As we’re on the pit box standing up coming off Turn 4 thinking that you’re going to win the Daytona 500, and then in a flash, you’re no longer concerned at all about the results of a race or anything that is as superficial as a sports competition.

“And all of your focus shifts to thoughts of whether Ryan is okay, and based on the nature of the accident, whether he will survive that crash.”

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Newman, who suffered a head injury in the season opening Daytona 500, will race Sunday, May 17 when NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway. (AP Photo/Chris O&#x002019;Meara, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, file photo, Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Newman, who suffered a head injury in the season opening Daytona 500, will race Sunday, May 17 when NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Ryan Newman was leading in the final seconds of the race and he was on the verge of winning his second Daytona 500, but contact from behind with another Ford driver, Ryan Blaney, turned Newman’s car across traffic and into the outside wall. His car flipped before it was hit on the side by Corey LaJoie’s oncoming car, which propelled Newman’s car flipping higher into the air before it skidded down the track upside down for a ninth-place finish.

Daytona 500 is Sunday. Here’s the NASCAR 2021 Daytona Speedweeks schedule, TV info

Daytona 500-winning duo

Greg Newman said he had watched “probably 99% of every crash” his son has ever been in; For many years, it was his job to help him avoid those crashes as a Cup spotter for Ryan, beginning with his rookie season in 2002. The father-son, spotter-driver duo won the 2008 Daytona 500 together for Roger Penske’s team.

Greg Newman stands with son, Ryan, and wife, Diane, at the 2020 Chili Bowl. Greg was a Cup spotter for Ryan for many year of his NASCAR career.
Greg Newman stands with son, Ryan, and wife, Diane, at the 2020 Chili Bowl. Greg was a Cup spotter for Ryan for many year of his NASCAR career.

Although Greg Newman retired from his official spotting duties in 2009, he said he watched last year’s Daytona 500 as he usually does: Overlooking the start/finish line from the roof, near where the spotters stand. Newman was the first one to speak on the team’s radio after the crash.

“I don’t say anything on the radio unless it’s absolutely needed,” Newman said. “And the first thing I said was, ‘Talk to us when you can, buddy.’”

“I’ve always been there when anything nasty happened and generally he can speak or at least grasp air or something,” Newman said. “ ... This one, we didn’t hear anything so we knew it’s not gonna be good.”

Greg Newman remembered a similarly violent incident during the 2003 Daytona 500 when Ryan and Ken Schrader got together and Ryan’s car was sent into the air after hitting the wall. Ryan walked away from his car unassisted in that instance, but last year, an emergency response team had to extract the unconscious driver from the car and transport him to the hospital.

At that point, Newman said he made his way down to stand outside the Turn 4 tunnel, which is where he convinced the police officer to give him a ride. He said he had been communicating with Fe Roster, a longtime nurse at Halifax Health and family friend, throughout the evening and she was able to provide updates on Ryan’s condition and accompany him to restricted areas in the hospital when family wasn’t allowed. Roster was later honored on the No. 6 car when drivers were able to select frontline health workers to highlight for the race at Darlington.

Greg Newman said he was joined at the hospital by his wife, Diane, who had been watching Ryan’s two daughters. Other executives from NASCAR and the Roush Fenway team were present at Halifax that evening, according to Newmark, including himself and team owner Jack Roush.

“We had crew members, team members that did not want to leave Daytona and they were going to sit in the hospital parking lot until they had comfort that Ryan was okay,” Newmark said, adding that they had to eventually ask the crew to return to Charlotte.

Newmark said he remained in Daytona Beach until Newman was released, and Greg Newman said he stayed in the hospital room with his son overnight. That’s something he said he’ll never forget: “Sitting there all night watching to make sure he was breathing all night long.”

But the doctors had given Newman a “very positive feeling” about the prognosis, he said, and had informed him that Ryan suffered from what they described as a “bruised brain.”

Around 7:30 the next morning, Newman said, his son awoke for another unforgettable moment in less than 24 hours.

“I really can’t remember the first thing he said,” Newman said. “But I remember the second or third thing I said was, ‘Do you want a Krispy Kreme doughnut?’ and he shook his head yeah.

“So I had to go get him some Krispy Kremes.”

Ross Chastain can’t win NASCAR Rookie of the Year. Here’s how he feels about it.

The racers’ way of life

Ryan Newman doesn’t recall any of it — flipping through the air, traveling in an ambulance or eating a doughnut the next day.

He said that he only remembers those moments around the accident based on what people have told him, and that the mental “switch” turned back on when he was walking out of the hospital, hand-in-hand with his daughters, two days later. Safety improvements to the car and the medical response can be credited with saving his life, but there’s a lot about the situation that the Newman family can’t explain.

“You have to have it happen to you to understand, I believe,” Ryan Newman told The Observer Tuesday.

Newman told reporters last week that he’s watched every angle of the crash, but he has no personal memory of his own angle inside the racecar. That also meant he was never afraid to get back in one.

“If you’ve ever been in a car accident or you know somebody that has been in a car accident and they were conscious the whole time, they will always carry that fear with them,” Newman said. “I have no memory. Therefore, I have no fear.

“But it’s also my passion and my love and what I enjoy doing.”

Greg wasn’t surprised at his son’s readiness to return to the track. Ryan missed just three Cup races thanks in part to NASCAR’s pause at the beginning of the pandemic last spring, and he returned in the summer to race at Daytona International Speedway, where he was caught up in an accident and finished 36th.

“It’s part of the racers’ way of life really,” Greg Newman said. “He was ready to get in the car the next week, but the doctors wouldn’t allow it just to make sure he was fully recovered before he got back into a racecar.”

Ryan wasn’t allowed to drive any type of car in the weeks following his crash, and thus, Greg said he became Ryan’s “chauffeur” for a period as he recovered at his parents’ home in Florida.

“I felt like I had to be a kid all over again,” Ryan, 43, said.

While arguments have always been part of their relationship, on a team radio or otherwise, both Greg and Ryan said that their bond is incredibly strong.

“He’s always been there,” Ryan said. “On and off the racetrack my entire career.”

Greg said the same.

“I know when he’s comfortable, when he’s not comfortable,” Greg said.

He watched his son return to Daytona last year and said Ryan showed no signs of hesitation to “get in there and go as fast as he can and race it just like he’s always raced it.”

“So, I’m right behind him,” Greg said.

Because of NASCAR’s coronavirus protocols that limit attendance this year, Greg Newman said he’s not yet sure where he’ll be allowed to watch Sunday’s Daytona 500 from, but he still plans to be at the race and there for his son, whatever it takes.

“I’ll be there somehow,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Mom charged with abuse after 12-year-old daughter’s suicide, Missouri authorities say

    Her daughter died by suicide on New Year’s Day. Now a Missouri mom is charged in the death.

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backIt is both right and foolish to try Trump

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Car of missing Texas woman found in lake 30 years after disappearance

    Carey Mae Parker was 23 when she went missing from Quinlan, Texas on March 17, 1991.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

    Iran’s intelligence minister warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday. The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occasion that a government official says Iran could reverse its course on the nuclear program. Tehran has long insisted that the program is for peaceful purposes only, such as power generation and medical research.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

  • Trump loyalist Josh Hawley ignores impeachment trial evidence by sitting in gallery to review paperwork

    Senator Josh Hawley, a bellwether of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" movement to overturn the 2020 election results, was watching the second day of impeachment proceedings against the former president from the gallery above the chamber. The Trump loyalist, a first-term Missouri Republican, was seen at various points with his legs crossed, his feet propped up on the chair in front of him, and reviewing some sort of paperwork in a manila folder, according to several reporters with a view of the room from their seats in the press gallery. Mr Hawley, along with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans, voted against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 and 7 January, even after a pro-Trump mob interrupted the day's proceedings with a bloody insurrection.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • U.S. government partnering with Texas to build three mass vaccination sites

    The federal government is partnering with the state of Texas to build three mass vaccination sites, following last week’s announcement that it would build such sites in California, federal health officials said during a Wednesday media briefing. Each site will be able to administer 10,000 shots per day, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, and should begin giving the shots by Feb. 22. The sites will be in the Dallas and Houston areas and will be operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a state news release.

  • Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China as part of his push to recalibrate the U.S. approach with Beijing. Biden's call for a new task force to review strategy comes as the new administration shows growing recognition that the U.S. faces increasing challenges posed by China’s modernized and more assertive military. The president announced the review during his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood swears under oath he has evidence Mike Pence is a ‘traitor’

    Ally of former president called said he was 'prepared to file that evidence along with a considerable amount of evidence of election fraud' in response to separate case

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

    New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip

    A second generation of Hong Kongers is heading to Canada for refuge from political uncertainty, but unlike their parents in the 1980s and 1990s, this time seems for good. Cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are a magnet for those looking to escape as China tightens its grip on the territory of 7.5 million people. Back then, many families separated, with one parent staying in Hong Kong for work, usually fathers who were dubbed "astronauts" as they soared through the sky on visits.

  • Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip

    President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week for his first official trip as president, participating in a TV town hall from Milwaukee. Biden will take questions at a socially-distanced, invitation-only event hosted by CNN Tuesday night, according to the network. While the Biden administration did not share further details of the trip, the president has been focused heavily on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and passing his COVID-19 relief bill since he was sworn in last month.

  • WHO expert says coronavirus probably didn't leak from China lab

    A World Health Organization expert said Tuesday that the coronavirus probably didn't leak from a Chinese lab, and most likely spread to humans from some other species, The Associated Press reports. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the statement in a summary of a WHO team's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. A WHO team visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019, after months of resistance from the Chinese government. China has denied the virus could have leaked from a lab, and suggested, without evidence, that it might have originated elsewhere and reached Wuhan, possibly in imported frozen food packaging. China still won't agree to a fully independent investigation. More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene hit by furious backlash after sharing conspiracy about Capitol rioters and Trump ahead of impeachment trial

    She asked: 'If January 6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden?'