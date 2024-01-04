Story times, talk on energy security among Granville Public Library events for Jan. 7-13

Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

Baby Time

Songs, rhymes, stories and a play session. For children up to 18 months old.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Time: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Toddler Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children between the ages of 19 months old and 3 years old.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

Tween Tech: Foam Stamps

Use the Cricut to make a simple image to use as a stamp. For 4-6 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Learning Lab Maker Space

Overlooked Books Book Club

We are starting the year off with a little true crime. Read the incredible story of the world's most prolific art thief, Stephane Breitwieser, in "The Art Thief" by Michael Finkel. Copies are available at the libraries main desk or on Libby. For adults. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Preschool Time

Songs, rhymes, and stories for preschoolers. For children between the ages of 3-5 years old.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Community Room

World Insights: Energy Security and Geopolitics in 2024 and Beyond

As the United States recovers from the greatest surge in inflation in 40 years and responds to spreading international conflict, its energy security and the associated impacts on geopolitics will become an even greater concern, domestically and abroad. This talk will review the United States' recent path to energy security and the international forces currently impacting global energy markets before discussing the potential impacts of the renewable energy revolution on our energy geopolitics.

Will Georgic is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Ohio Wesleyan University. He studied Philosophy, Political Science, and Economics at Denison University before earning his doctorate in Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University. His research is primarily concerned with studying environmental problems likely to worsen with climate change (including flooding and harmful algal blooms) and informing more efficient policy decisions. For adults and 7-12 graders.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Community Room

Information submitted by the Granville Public Library.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Story times among Granville Public Library events for Jan. 7-13