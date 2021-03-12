Story and Video: Jacksonville Chick-fil-A customer uses truck door to help police catch suspect

Zak Wellerman, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 11—While waiting in line for a Chick-fil-A meal in Jacksonville, one hungry customer ended up doing much more than leaving with a chicken sandwich and waffle fries.

His truck door helped stop a man who was evading police.

The customer was waiting in the drive-thru line Wednesday afternoon when a man running from police came toward his vehicle.

Jacksonville police said on Facebook that their officer were trying to stop the man in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The man ran through the parking lot of the new restaurant location when the customer used his truck door to stop the suspect.

"The suspect was quickly apprehended after the 'HANGRY' (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police," Jacksonville police said in its Facebook post.

View the video of the incident at tylerpaper.com.

