After a storybook romance, Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls and journalist Chloe Angyal are engaged

Zach Wahls and fiance Chloe Angyal at the watch party for the state senator primary race Wahls won in June, 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Whatever you do, don't refer to Iowa state Sen. Zach Wahls and his new fiancee, Australian-born journalist Chloe Angyal, as a power couple.

"I really don't like the term 'power couple,'" Angyal said in an accent held over from her childhood in Sydney. "We're living together for the first time. I think we're less figuring out how to be a power couple than just figuring out how to be a couple."

If a romantic comedy meant to capture the cultural moment of the past decade was to be made, a producer wouldn't need to look further than Wahls' and Angyal's hall-of-fame-level meet-cute.

In 2011, a 19-year-old Wahls gave an impassioned speech about how his family, which included his sister and two mothers, was no different than any other in Iowa in protest of an attempt in the Iowa House of Representatives to amend the state constitution to make same-sex marriage illegal.

The video was shared widely across the internet, including on the progressive website Feministing, for which a 23-year-old Angyal was writing. She blogged about the video under the headline: "Marry Me, Zach Wahls."

"It wasn't a question," Wahls said.

"It was an instruction," Angyal said, finishing his sentence, though she was adamant that the blog post was unremarkable and the headline a joke.

First, Angyal and Wahls sat down for an interview.

In April 2013, the two met again, this time in New York City, where Angyal still lived and where Wahls was visiting for an event while campaigning to end discrimination by the Boy Scouts. Both were seeing other people at the time, but she reached out to him after seeing a press release for the event he was attending, and they got breakfast at a Cuban diner.

They stayed in touch. The next summer, Wahls began interning at the Obama White House. He and Angyal were now in the same time zone, the closest they'd ever physically lived, and their relationship began in earnest.

In time between writing that blog headline and beginning to date Wahls, Ayngal had inadvertently prepared herself by writing a dissertation on romantic comedies – seriously – as part of a doctorate in media studies.

"One thing that is true about a romantic comedy is that, in order for it to be complete, the couple has to break up and get back together," Angyal said. "And so far, knock on wood, that hasn't happened to us."

"Sometimes I feel like I'm in 'The Truman Show' and this is all some big rom-com the powers-that-be orchestrated around me," Wahls added.

In March 2018, during the first More

Several years of long-distance courtship followed – years spent crossing the country, utilizing every form of transportation available, traveling back and forth between Washington, D.C., New York and, of course, Iowa. The closest they lived to each other during this time was when Wahls was in graduate school at Princeton in New Jersey.

In the summer of 2018, after Wahls ran a successful primary campaign and received the nomination for Democratic state senate in Johnson County, Angyal left New York City and joined her boyfriend in Coralville. Wahls would go on to win the general election and become a state senator.