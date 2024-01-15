The StoryCorps mobile recording booth coming to Memphis. Here's where and when

StoryCorps, the national organization that preserves recordings of conversations and stores them in the U.S. Library of Congress, will be hosting recording sessions at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library over the next month.

In partnership with WKNO, the PBS member station in Memphis, the StoryCorps MobileBooth will sit outside the library branch from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10 for recording sessions.

StoryCorps came to Memphis in 2019 and set up at Crosstown Concourse but Eldon Holliday, regional manager for the library branch, said that StoryCorps was looking for a more central location for their next trip to Memphis.

StoryCorps reached out to a mutual connection, Holliday said, and it was recommended that the venue be moved to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

"They were here last I think in 2019 and they had set up a Crosstown and they mentioned they were looking for something a little bit more centralized, easier access that is open for the most number of people to come in," Holliday said.

What is StoryCorps?

StoryCorps was founded in 2003 and collects recordings of conversations between people and stores them in the Library of Congress as well as its own archive. According to the StoryCorps website, the group's online archive is the largest collection of human voices ever gathered.

Some of the recordings are also broadcast on NPR's Morning Edition show, but StoryCorps has its own podcast where the nonprofit publishes weekly recordings of conversations.

This year, StoryCorps is traveling to 10 cities throughout the U.S., starting the journey in Memphis. Holliday said that this year, StoryCorps has an incentive focused on collecting positive stories of the African American experience called Brightness in Black, but that is not the sole focus.

"StoryCorps will invite every Black American to record, archive, and share their story as an act of collective reclamation and expansion of the broader narrative about the Black experience in this country," the StoryCorps website said. "We’ll counter the dominant, deficit-framed narratives about Black people with asset-framed stories of pride, joy, triumph, and excellence —while collaborating with communities to create and sustain long-term narrative change efforts."

Is StoryCorps free?

Yes, the recording sessions for StoryCorps are completely free of charge for all participants. Holliday said that there will be trained facilitators present to help guide participants through the interview process.

The recording sessions are 40 minutes long, and facilitators will help participants with the audio equipment and sound levels throughout the recording.

How can I sign up for StoryCorps sessions in Memphis?

There are two ways to get involved during the StoryCorps visit to Memphis. Participants can record their conversations virtually, as long as one person is in the region and both participants have reliable access to the internet.

For both virtual and in-person recording sessions, participants need to sign up online through the StoryCorps website link. In-person recording sessions will happen inside the StoryCorps mobile airstream and all participants must be present.

Holliday said that while some people might be weary of recording personal stories, it is important to have documented archival recordings of conversations for future generations.

"So, by doing this now, you're able to provide future generations with a more accurate sense of what it was like to live today, and it is also important if you have an older family member that can tell you the stories from when they were younger that we may not have records of," Holliday said. "It's really important that future generations will have access to that sort of storytelling."

