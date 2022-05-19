Stotts City man handed lengthy prison term for drug trafficking

May 19—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge has sentenced a Stotts City man to 24 years in prison on meth trafficking offenses.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered that Raul A. Gonzalez Reyes, 35, serve the term without parole on convictions for possession of meth with intent to distribute and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking at a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Springfield. The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 17.

The judge granted federal prosecutors' request for a harsher sentence of Gonzalez Reyes in light of his "egregiousness of his criminal behavior," the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release Wednesday.

The defendant was arrested Oct. 12, 2020, after a pursuit during which he shot at a law enforcement officer before crashing his vehicle. According to the U.S. attorney's office, he also had shot at another officer earlier the same day but eluded that officer.

A Carthage police officer tried to stop the pickup truck the defendant was driving for several traffic violations, but he fled at a high speed, firing shots at the officer until the magazine fell out of his gun. He told investigators that he then tried to access a rifle he had with him with the intention of using it to avoid arrest, but he crashed his vehicle at County Road 170 in Jasper County and was taken into custody.

Several firearms and four bags containing 171.38 grams of meth were recovered from the vehicle, according to the U.S. attorney's office.