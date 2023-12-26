Stoughton 18-year-old arrested following brazen daytime shooting. What we know

STOUGHTON — Police arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly shot and wounded a Rhode Island man he had arranged to meet during the day on Saturday, Chief Donna McNamara said.

Marc Francois, 18, of Stoughton, faces a slew of charges, including assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, disorderly conduct and armed robbery.

The intersection of Central St. and Greenwood Ave. in Stoughton, which includes single-family residences and a small business plaza.

What happened?

Officers received a 911 call on Saturday reporting shots fired in the residential area of Central Street and Greenwood Avenue in Stoughton.

"Officers arrived quickly and obtained a description of a man seen fleeing the area," McNamara said in a written statement.

According to police, officers located the suspect, later identified as Francois, near a condominium complex. A firearm was also recovered, police said.

Less than an hour later, an officer determined that a Rhode Island man was being treated for a gunshot wound at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Police say it was determined that he had been shot in Stoughton.

What was the motive?

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police have yet to reveal a motive behind the shooting. However, police did say that "information obtained during the investigation suggests that this was not a random act of violence and that there is no greater threat of danger to the community."

"The safety of our community is paramount, and when violence strikes, our residents should expect a rapid response and diligent investigation by our officers, who did exactly that in this incident," McNamara said. "This is a great example of professional policing at work during a rapidly unfolding incident."

Arraignment

Francois was held over the holiday weekend on $500,000 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Marc Francois arrested, charged in daytime shooting in Stoughton