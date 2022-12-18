Stoughton homicide; Brockton teen shot: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON − Brockton police said a teenager was injured following a shooting on River Street Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a "serious gunshot wound," said Brockton police Detective Lt. Paul Bonanca.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Police investigating homicide after woman's body found in Stoughton

Local and State Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was discovered in a structure outside a house, officials said. The Norfolk County district attorney's office said a "single female victim (was) located in an outbuilding" on the property at 743 Park St. "It was obvious to our officers at the time that the person had suffered some significant injuries," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Tuesday afternoon during a news conference at the Stoughton police station. The victim was identified Tuesday night as Amber Buckner, 40, who was living in Stoughton, the DA's office said.

Stoughton police detectives Daniel Barber and Sandra Barrett at the homicide scene on Park Street where a woman's body was found in an outbuilding behind a house on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Bridgewater salon moves into giant new space with spa and barbershop all under one roof

One Bridgewater salon aims to meet all your beauty needs — from luxury facials, spa treatments, haircuts and custom coloring — all in one building. Taunton resident Missy Battaglia, the owner of Revolutions Salon, 15 Fireworks Circle, Unit 3, in Bridgewater, has over 30 years experience in the hair industry but just scratched the surface of her goals. The hairstylist purchased a building after years of renting a chair, then leasing a commercial space. Finally, she knew it was time to think bigger. Battaglia closed on the 4,500-square-foot building at 15 Fireworks Circle, which opened to the public on Nov. 29.

From left, Jess Battaglia of House of Handsome; her sister Missy Battaglia of Revolutions Salon; and Sarah Rodrigues and Beth McDonald of Wander To Bloom, 15 Fireworks Circle, Bridgewater on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

West Bridgewater teen succumbs to rare bone cancer

After a 19-month battle with a rare form of bone cancer, Bella DuBois, 15, of West Bridgewater, died at home Dec. 8. Bella, a lover of art, music and theater, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancer that affects fewer than 1,000 Americans every year, in May 2021 after feeling pain in her left arm. With her stuffed "Trauma Llama" by her side, Bella went through over a year of treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, including several surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and blood transfusions. Within the first two months after her diagnosis, she underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. "It was a scary time for her," her mother, Tracy DuBois, said. "She always wanted to fight. She didn't want to stop."

Tracy DuBois, left, the mother of Bella DuBois, and Thomas DuBois, 11, Bella's brother, hold photographs of the late Bella at their home in West Bridgewater on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Bella succumbed to osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, on Dec. 8.

Brockton teenager shot on River Street, left with 'serious' injuries

A teenager was injured following a shooting on River Street Thursday afternoon, police said. Shortly after noon, police responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of River Street, said Brockton police Detective Lt. Paul Bonanca. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a "serious gunshot wound," Bonanca said.

Brockton police investigate a shooting on River Street on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Stoughton

A teenager died in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, officials said. The crash, which is under investigation by Stoughton police and State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney's office, occurred overnight on Sumner Street near Ryan Road. "While the investigation is in its very early stages, the scene involves a single car off the road, including impact with a guard rail," said David Traub, a spokesperson for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. "The driver … was declared dead at the scene."

FILE - An October 2011 photo shows a Stoughton police cruiser outside the department's headquarters on Rose Street.

