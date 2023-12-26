Stoughton man, 43, hospitalized after being stabbed in Brockton

BROCKTON — A 43-year-old man from Stoughton was stabbed in Brockton early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the rear of 158 Montello St. about 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault with a knife, Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

The address is home to the Royal Fuel gas station and the Haitian restaurant Sister's Restaurant and Catering, according to Google Maps.

A Stoughton man was stabbed at 158 Montello St. in Brockton on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

According to Duarte, first responders found the victim, a currently unidentified 43-year-old man from Stoughton, suffering from a small puncture would. An officer provided on-scene aid before the man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, Duarte said.

“Police have no suspects at this time,” Duarte said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

